DAVENPORT, Iowa—The surging Beloit Sky Carp scored five times in the first inning Sunday and were no doubt feeling pretty good about their chances of sweeping six games from Quad Cities.
The River Bandits had other ideas, posting an 8-7 victory by pushing across the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning at Modern Woodmen Park.
The Sky Carp, who have won 9-of-11, got off to a great start. Cody Morissette led off the game with a double and after Nasim Nunez bunted him to third, Victor Mesa Jr. walked and Will Banfield belted a sacrifice fly.
Daly Rosario then launched a three-run home run and Bennett Hostetler followed him with another blast to make it 5-0.
Quad Cities cut into the deficit with a run in the first and two more in the second, but Will Banfield’s solo homer in the third pushed it back to a 6-3 lead.
The River Bandits cut it to 6-4 in the fifth and starter Chris Mokma left after six innings, having allowed five hits and four runs. Quad Cities scored three unearned runs in the seventh to take a 7-6 lead, all off reliever Emilio Marquez, who was his own worst enemy with a throwing error.
Beloit tied it in the eighth. Banfield and Ynmanol Marinez singled and Rosario moved them over with a sacrifice bunt. Reliever Cade Monke intentionally walked Hostetler and Tanner Allen grounded into a forceout with Banfield scoring the tying run. Marcus Chiu bounced into a forceout to end the inning.
Beloit had a chance in the ninth. Nunez singled with one out, but reliever Emilio Marquez picked him off first. Mesa Jr. followed with a walk, but Banfield popped out.
Reliever Raul Brito hit Morgan McCullough with a pitch leading off the ninth. Tyler Tolbert advanced the runner to second with a sac bunt and Diego Hernandez delivered an RBI single to right to win the game.
Marquez (5-1) collected the victory. Brito (1-2) took the loss.
After an idle Monday, the Sky Carp (22-29) host the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at 6:35 p.m. to start a six-game homestand.
• SATURDAY RECAP: The Sky Carp won 7-3. Beloit jumped out to a 3—0 lead in the second inning and tacked on when Marinez smacked a two-run homer in the third. The River Bandits closed to within 5-3 against Beloit starter Zach King, but Morissette belted a solo homer in the fourth for a 6-3 lead. The Sky King tacked on their final run in the sixth on an RBI single by Morissette.
The Bandits were 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position. Reliever Tyler Eckberg came on in relief of King and picked up the victory with three scoreless innings allowing no runs or hits while walking one and striking out four.
• FRIDAY RECAP: Beloit hung on for a 5-4 victory as the Bandits left 15 men on base and were 2-for-16 with runners in scoring position.
Beloit took a 1-0 lead when Rosario scored from third on a passed ball, but QC scored three runs in the fourth inning against Evan Fitterer.
Beloit rallied in the sixth inning as Jack Aldrich allowed back-to-back RBI singles to Chiu and Morissette to tie the game. Rosario then doubled in two runs for a 5-3 Beloit lead.
Matt Givin allowed a run in the seventh, but Sean Reynolds came on to end the threat with a pair of strikeouts. QC loaded the bases in the ninth, but Robinson Martinez struck out Tyler Tolbert to end the game. Givin (2-2) got the win and Martinez earned his second save.
• SUNDAY BOXSCORE:
River Bandits 8, Sky Carp 7
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi)—Morissette, 2b, 5-1-1-0; Nunez, ss, 4-0-1-0; Mesa Jr., cf, 3-1-0-0; Banfield, dh, 4-2-2-2; Marinez, 3b, 3-1-2-0; Rosario, lf, 3-1-1-3; Hostetler, c, 2-1-1-1; Allen, rf, 4-0-0-1; Chui, 1b, 3-0-0-0. Totals: 31-7-8-7.
QUAD CITIES (ab-r-h-rbi)—Tolbert, ss, 3-2-1-1; Hernandez, cf, 4-2-2-1; Gonzalez, 2b, 4-0-1-1; Emshoff, dh, 4-0-0-1; Dixon, lf, 3-0-0-0; Negret, rf, 3-0-0-0; Shrum, 1b, 4-1-1-1; Familia, c, 4-1-1-1; McCullough, 3b, 2-2-1-0. Totals: 31-8-7-6.
Beloit…501 000 010—7 8 1
QC,,,,,,.120 010 301—8 7 0
E: Mendez. DP: Beloit 1. LOB: Beloit 6, QC 5. 2B: McCullough, Morissette. 3B: Hernandez. HR: Rosario (3), Hostetler (4), Banfield (5). Sac: Tolbert, Nunez, Rosario. SF: Banfield. SB: Dizon (7), McCullough (2), Tolbert (26).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Alcantara 5.0-5-6-6-2-7; Monke 3.0-2-1-1-2-1; Marquez (W,5-1) 1.0-1-0-0-1-1. Beloit, Mokma 6.0-5-4-4-2-3; Mendez 1.0-1-3-0-1-1-0; Brito (L,1-2) 1.1-1-1-1-0-1.
IBB: Hostetler by Monke. HBP: Marinez by Alcantara, McCullough by Brito, Tolbert by Mendez.
T: 2:19. Att.: 1,792.