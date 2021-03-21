3-22 Faith Sill

Beloit Memorial’s Faith Sill competes in the breastroke during the 200 individual medley.

 Photo by Tim Moore

BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial Purple Tide came up short in their bid to overtake visiting Milton Saturday, falling 99-71.

The Tide had several standout performances. Beloit’s 200-medley relay team of Faith Sill, Sydney Prowse, Norah Saladar and Kori Bennett finished first with a time of 1:58.21.

Sill continued her outstanding season by adding first-place finishes in the 200-IM (2:14.01, winning by 18 seconds), and the 100-back (58.04).

Prowse won the 100-breaststroke (1:15.27), while Burnett finished second in the 50-free (27.23) and McKenzie Jacobson placed second in the 100-free (1:02.20).