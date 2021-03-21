BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial Purple Tide came up short in their bid to overtake visiting Milton Saturday, falling 99-71.
The Tide had several standout performances. Beloit’s 200-medley relay team of Faith Sill, Sydney Prowse, Norah Saladar and Kori Bennett finished first with a time of 1:58.21.
Sill continued her outstanding season by adding first-place finishes in the 200-IM (2:14.01, winning by 18 seconds), and the 100-back (58.04).
Prowse won the 100-breaststroke (1:15.27), while Burnett finished second in the 50-free (27.23) and McKenzie Jacobson placed second in the 100-free (1:02.20).