BELOIT — The Beloit Memorial Purple Tide came out on top of Thursday night's Rock County Championship, held at the Richard Vogel Natatorium.
The Tide finished with 694 points, exactly 100 more than second-place Janesville Craig. Milton placed third with 428, Janesville Parker was fourth with 279, while Edgerton/Evansville finished fifth with 52.
In the 100 freestyle, freshman Charlie Ziemba took home first place with a 51.98, while teammate Eamonn Rougvie placed third with a 55.13. Kai Wong took Beloit's other individual title, placing first in the 100-backstroke with a 1:01.78.
Aidan Greenlee was third with a 1:04.74.
Ziemba added a second-place finish in the 200 freestyle (1:57.88), while Aidan Donovan (1:58.04) was third.
Wong was third in the 200 IM (2:19.93), while Eli Miller (23.74) was second in the 50-freestlye (23.74) and Rougvie (25.78) placed third.
Ben Sill was second in the 100-butterfly (58.56), with Donovan right behind him in third with a 1:00.76.
The Tide's relay team of Miller, Donovan, Sill and Ziemba placed first in the 200-freestyle relay with a 1:35.26.
Donovan, Miller, Sill and Ziemba combined to win the 400-relay with a 3:32.39.
Ben Johnson placed third in the 100-backstroke with a 1:15.06
The Tide will be back in the pool Friday, Jan. 14 when they host Madison Memorial.
• GIRLS HOOPS: BRODHEAD 57, JEFFERSON 30. The Brodhead Cardinals remained undefeated in Rock Valley Conference play with a commanding 57-30 victory over Jefferson Thursday night.
The Cardinals (10-2, 8-0 in RVC play) took a commanding 28-15 halftime lead and cruised to the victory over the Eagles, who entered play tied with Edgerton for second place in the conference with a 6-1 record.
Brodhead was led by center Abbie Dix's 22 points, while Onnikah Oliver added 12.
The Eagles played the contest without the services of Ayianna Johnson, one of the top players in the conference.
• CLINTON 81, EAST TROY 41: The Cougars rode a red-hot start to a 52-18 halftime lead en route to a blowout win over visiting East Troy.
The Cougars evened up their Rock Valley Conference record to 4-4 while East Troy dropped to 2-6.
Jayden Nortier led the Cougars with a career-best 36 points, while Elli Teubert added 17, and Tiana Roehl chipped in 12.
Thursday's boxscore
BRODEAD 54, JEFFERSON 31
Jefferson 15 16-31
Brodhead 28 26--54
JEFFERSON: Madden 3 0-0 7, Serdynski 1 0-0 2, Thom 3 0-0 6, Messman 2 0-1 5, Lenz 1 0-0 2, Helmink 0 2-2 2, Dobson 2 0-0 4, Mattke 1 0-1 2. Totals: 13 1-5 30.
BRODHEAD: Yates 1 1-2 4, Steinmann 1 0-0 2, Oliver 5 0-0 12, Kail 2 0-0 4, Kammerer 0 0-2 0, Moe 3 2-2 8, Leitzen 2 0-0 4, Dix 11 0-0 22, Urness 0 1-2 1. Totals: 25 4-8 57.
3-pointers: Jefferson 1 (Madden) Brodhead 3 (Kail, Oliver 2).