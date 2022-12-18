BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial boys swim team had a successful weekend after defeating Janesville Parker in a dual meet on Friday and then having several solid finishes in the Beloit Invite on Saturday to finish in fifth.
On Friday, the Purple Tide took down the Vikings 122-35.
The 200 medley relay team of Aiden Greenlee, Kai Wong, Aiden Donovan and Shawn Goodspeed took first with a time of 2:07.47 while the 200 free relay team of Charlie Ziemba, Ben Sill, Goodspeed and Tony Severson finished first in a time of 1:39.42.
Ziemba, Sill, Wong and Donovan were the top 400 free relay (3:36.59) team.
Aide Vanlandingham finished first in the 200 free (2:02.82) while Severson (2:07.35) grabbed third place.
Beloit finished 1-2-3 in the 200 IM with Ziemba (2:15.42) taking first, Greenlee (2:21.41) snatching second and Wong (2:25.25) finishing third.
Sill (24.19), Goodspeed (25.53) and Cody Brunett (27.75) took first through third place in the 50-yard free while Sill also grabbed first in the 100 butterfly (58.09).
Ziemba was first in the 100d free (51.51) and Vanlandingham took the top billing in the 500 free (5:37.79).
Wong (59.74) and Donovan (1:00.74) finished first and second in the 100 back while Goodspeed (1:12.99) and Duke Allen (1:13.80) were one-two in the 100 breaststroke.
• Beloit Invite: The Purple Tide finished with 234 points to take fifth place out of 15 teams in Beloit on Saturday.
Beloit saw much success in their relay races as the 400 freestyle team of Wong, Severson, Greenlee and Donovan continued their weekend dominance by taking fourth (3:35.81) while the 200 freestyle relay of Ziemba, Goodspeed, Sill and Donovan were fifth (1:34.60).
The 800 freestyle relay of Ziemba, Vanlandingham, Sill and Donovan finished fifth (7:59.49).
Sill finished in sixth place (2:16.93) in the 200 butterfly.
Wong took second place in the 100 backstroke (57.04) while Ziemba (1:10.09) took 10th.