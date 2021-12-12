BELOIT — The Beloit Memorial boys swimming team split a triangular meet Friday, defeating Madison East 105-64 and losing to Madison West 136-34. 

Ben Sill recorded a second-place finish in the 100-butterfly with a 1:00.35 to mark the Purple Tide's only top-three finish. 

Eli Miller placed fifth in the 50-freestyle, while Charlie Ziemba placed fourth in the 200-free with a 1:39.53. and the 100-free with a 34.25. 

The Tide will be back in the pool Friday when they host Janesville Craig. 

