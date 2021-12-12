Purple Tide split triangular By Daily News staff Josh Flickinger Author email Dec 12, 2021 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT — The Beloit Memorial boys swimming team split a triangular meet Friday, defeating Madison East 105-64 and losing to Madison West 136-34. Ben Sill recorded a second-place finish in the 100-butterfly with a 1:00.35 to mark the Purple Tide's only top-three finish. Eli Miller placed fifth in the 50-freestyle, while Charlie Ziemba placed fourth in the 200-free with a 1:39.53. and the 100-free with a 34.25. The Tide will be back in the pool Friday when they host Janesville Craig. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Josh Flickinger Author email Follow Josh Flickinger Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit council to consider changes to animal ordinance High Tide: Local entrepreneur ready for new adventure as Hanson's set to reopen Circumstances of Town of Beloit fatal shooting remain unclear as investigation continues Ho-Chunk Nation to meet with federal officials next week over Beloit casino plan Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime