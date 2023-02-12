RACINE, Wis. — Beloit Memorial’s boys swimming team qualified two individuals and a pair of relays for the WIAA Division 1 State Swimming & Diving Championships.
The Purple Tide finished second in the Racine Case Sectional with 318.5 points, trailing only Muskego (355).
Freshman diver Cody Burnett qualified by finishing runnerup with 333.25 points.
Aiden Donovan of Beloit advanced to state by finishing runnerup in the 100 free (48.18). Donovan also picked up a fourth in the 200 IM (2:03.81).
The Tide advanced both its 200 freestyle relay and its 400 freestyle relay.
The 200 free relay of sophomore Charlie Ziemba, senior Ben Still, junior Sean Goodspeed and junior Aidan Donovan won with a school record time of 1:28.97.
The 400 free relay of Ziemba, sophomore Aidan Greenlee, senior Kai Wong and Donovan won in 3:16.59.
The Tide’s 200 medley relay was third. The quartet of Greenlee, Wong, Sill and Ziemba finished in 1:41.78. Muskego won in 1:35.52.
Beloit got fourths from Ziemba in the 100 free (48.73) Aiden VanLandingham in the 500 free (5:10.53), Goodspeed in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.60)
Beloit picked up fifths in the 200 free from junior Aiden VanLandingham (1:53.24), from Sill in the 100 butterfly (54.46), from Kai Wong in the 100 backstroke (56.52) and Duke Allen in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.37).
Greenlee was sixth in the 100 back (56.80) Goodspeed was ninth in the 50 free (23.24), followed by Wong in 10th (23.47) and Still in 11th (23.50).
• TEAM SCORES: Muskego 355, Beloit Memorial 318.5, Badger Co-op 298, Janesville Craig 238, Racine Case Co-op 203, Burlington Co-op 190.5, New Berlin West/Eisenhower 171.5, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 106, Kenosha Tremper 86, Janesville Parker 83, Kenosha Indian Trail 80.5.