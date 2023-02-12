BDN_230213_BMHS swim
Buy Now

Beloit Memorial’s swimmers celebrate finishing second in the sectional and qualifying seven for the WIAA state meet.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

RACINE, Wis. — Beloit Memorial’s boys swimming team qualified two individuals and a pair of relays for the WIAA Division 1 State Swimming & Diving Championships.

The Purple Tide finished second in the Racine Case Sectional with 318.5 points, trailing only Muskego (355).

Recommended for you