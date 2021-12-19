BELOIT — The Beloit Memorial Purple Tide placed fourth at Saturday's Beloit Invitational, held at the Richard Vogel Natatorium.
Verona won the meet with 657 points, while Middleton was second with 633.
The Knights had several terrific performances Saturday.
Freshman Charlie Ziemba continued to make his mark in his first season, placing sixth in the 200-yard individual medley and seventh in the 200-freestyle.
Ziemba teamed up with Eli Miller, Aidan Donovan and Ben Sill to place third in the 200-free relay.
Ziemba, Miller, Aiden Vanlandingham and Donovan placed fourth n the 800-freestyle relay. Ben Will placed sixth in the 200-butterfly and eighth in the 100-butterfly.
Kai Wong placed fourth in the 100-backstroke and seventh in the 200-backstroke, while Eli Miller placed seventh in the 50-freestyle.
• WRESTLING: BILL MCCREARY INVITE: Beloit Turner fell to Fort Atkinson 47-36 as part of the Bill McCreary Invite, hosted by Turner Saturday.
Recording pins for Turner were Jaxon Teague (220 pounds) and Kyle Larson (285). The remainder of Turner's victories came via forfeit.
Beloit Memorial recorded its first dual meet win Saturday at the McCreary, defeating Columbus 28-24.
Miguel Martinez finished the day 5-0 at 106 pounds. Owen West (132) was runner-up with a 4-1 record, as was Diego Gama (138).
Brodhead-Juda placed fourth as a team in the Mount Horeb Invitational. The Cardinals had 126 points. The meet was won by Whitewater with 182. Verona was second with 159. Big Foot finished sixth with 103.
The Cardinals had one lone champion in Marcus McIntyre at 138 pounds. He pinned Big Foot's Ashton Robinson in the finals in 4:30.
Brodhead-Juda also picked up seconds from Cole Hoesley (182) and C.J. Streuly (195). Hoesly lost a 14-7 decision to Verona's Cael Wozniak in the finals. Streuly was pinned in 2:31 in the finals by Merrill's Wyatt Bathke. Jacob Lohman was also second at 113 while Joe Lohman was third at 132.
In addition to Robinson's runnerup spot at 138, Big Foot got a second from Chase Rodgriguez at 120 and a third from Cristian Careno at 145.