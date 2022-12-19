BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial boys swim team finished with 234 points to take fifth place out of 15 teams at the Beloit Invitational on Saturday.

Beloit saw a lot of success in their relay races as the 400-yard medley team of Kai Wong, Charlie Ziemba, Aiden Greenlee and Ben Sill took eighth with a time of 4:02.98 while the 400 free team of Wong, Tony Severson, Greenlee and Aiden Donovan finished fourth (3:34.19).

