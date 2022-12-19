BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial boys swim team finished with 234 points to take fifth place out of 15 teams at the Beloit Invitational on Saturday.
Beloit saw a lot of success in their relay races as the 400-yard medley team of Kai Wong, Charlie Ziemba, Aiden Greenlee and Ben Sill took eighth with a time of 4:02.98 while the 400 free team of Wong, Tony Severson, Greenlee and Aiden Donovan finished fourth (3:34.19).
The 200 free relay team of Ziemba, Shawn Goodspeed, Sill and Donovan were third (1:34.08) while the relay of Severson, Aiden Vanlandingham, Cody Burnett and Duke Allen were 10th (1:45.39) in the event.
The relay teams’ success just kept pouring in as the 800 free relay squad of Ziemba, Sill, Vanlandingham and Donovan took second (7:51.83).
Goodspeed and Greenlee were in a three-way tie for 11th in the 50 free (24.68). Goodspeed also snatched 11th in the 100 breast (1:10.36) and Sill took fifth place in the 200 fly (210.74).
The Purple Tide had a two-three punch in the 100 back where Ziemba placed second (59.89) and Wong was right behind in third (59.90).
Greenlee continued his success in the invite by finishing 10th in the 100 free (54.35). Vanlandingham also took 10th place in the 200 IM (2:28.83) and Allen was 10th in the 200 breast (2:41.03).
