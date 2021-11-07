MUSKEGO, Wis. — Swimming against some of the finest competition in the state, the Beloit Memorial girls swimming team had several solid swims Saturday at the WIAA Division 1 sectional meet.
Although no members of the Purple Tide will be competing at the state meet, each swimmer recorded a season-best swim.
The Knights' top overall performance came from the 200-medley relay, consisting of Caroline Severson, Kassidy Thomas, Norah Saladar placed seventh with a 1:56.74. Three of the four swimmers are underclassmen, giving the Tide a bright outlook for the future.
The best individual performance was recorded by Burnett, who placed ninth in the 50-freestyle with a 25.61.
Saladar placed ninth in the 100-butterfly with a 1:03.20. Waukesha West/Cathollic Memorial won the meet with 379 points. Beloit Memorial placed 10th of 12 teams with 84 points.
• IHSA CROSS COUNTRY: Four members of the Hononegah cross country teams competed in Saturday's IHSA Class 3A state meet, held in Peoria.
Indigo Sterud placed 151st in the girls race with an 18:53, while Hailey Henry was 162 with an 18:58. Allyson Niedfeldt was 191st with a 19:23.
On the boys side, Bailen Estrada placed 155th with a 15:53. Micah Wilson of St. Charles East won the race with a 14:11, while Josephine Welin of Oak Park River Forest won the girls race with a 16:26.