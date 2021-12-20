BELOIT — The last 21 months or so have been full of unprecedented events.
Longtime Beloit Memorial boys swimming coach Dick Vogel can add one more to the list.
"I don't think I've ever seen numbers as low as they are right now," Vogel said. "In March of 2020, we had 38 guys in our program, and only four seniors were set to graduate. Right now, we're down to 16 or 17 guys. It's been a real challenge. The guys we do have our giving terrific effort. But there are a lot of technical things we have to clean up. We've got a bunch of kids who didn't swim for over a year."
Not only did the pandemic get the boys out of the swimming routine, it also opened their eyes to alternatives.
"A lot of the kids got jobs," Vogel said. "Some of these places are paying $15 per hour, and I can't blame them for working. I know we aren't the only sport at Beloit Memorial suffering like this. There were times when about half the student body was involved in athletics. I don't know the exact number now, but it has to be way lower than that.
"I also know we aren't the only swimming program to be down. Especially the schools that didn't have the sport at all last year. Platteville was at our meet Saturday, and even though they co-op with Lancaster, they are down to five guys. Milton usually has really big numbers, but they are down to 18. Craig has decent numbers, but Parker is way down. An area we've been able to do well in this year has been our relays. We might not have one guy that's head and shoulders above the rest, but we do have a good number of solid swimmers, and that depth has helped us in relays."
Vogel said the more technical the stroke, the more his swimmers have struggled.
"This is the first season in my 41 years that I haven't started out a season with any breaststrokers under 1:10." Vogel said. "They are around 1:15 right now. It's just that they haven't done those technical things in a long time. In our community, during the pandemic they just didn't have access to any pools. The Madison schools didn't swim, but they had club teams they could join and stay active. If you're a basketball player, you can still to the playground and work on your game. In swimming, if you don't have a pool, you're stuck.
"Fortunately for us, we've got some great coaches on the staff that have been really helpful. Christian Daniels has helped with the breaststroke, Ansley Burnett has been great with the distance guys. So we're coming along, and I think by the time February rolls around, we're going to be where we need to. I wish we had more than 17 guys, but I love the 17 guys we do have."
One of the standouts has been freshman Charlie Ziemba, who found a way to a pool during the pandemic.
"A huge part of his success is that he had parents willing to drive him to Whitewater every day so he could swim," Vogel said. "When we shut down our club program, he went up there and joined theirs, and they do a great job. It's a huge reason for his success. I always encourage my athletes to be year-round athletes, and we've got football players, cross country runners and volleyball players on our team. So our guys are strong, but the conditioning is something different. Water is 800 times more dense than air, and our guys right now are muscling through the water, and that's what has to improve, and I believe it will."
Vogel mentioned Ben Sill (butterfly) and Kai Wong (backstroke) as early standouts, as well as Eli Miller (freestyle). A cadre of Aidens, including sophomores Aiden Vanlandingham and Aidan Donovan, have helped on numerous relays.
The Tide will take a holiday break before returning to the pool Thurs., Jan. 6 at a meet hosted by Beloit College.