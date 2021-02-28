BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial Purple Tide came up short in Friday’s dual meet with Sun Prairie, falling to the Cardinals 133-24.
The Tide, forced to swim short-handed, did have a few highlights along the way.
Senior Faith Sill won the 100-fly with a 58.96-second clocking, and also took home first place in the 100-backstroke with a 57.90, winning by nearly six seconds.
Purple Tide coach Kim Waite said there were some positives to take away from the meet.
“Kori Burnett had some really great swims again,” Waite said. “And Faith swam really well and had a great finish in her 100-fly to just touch out the girl from Sun Prairie. And Kassidy Thomas had some great swims as well. I would say overall, we swam technically better than we did the week before.”
The Tide will be back in the pool Friday when they host Racine Park.
SUN PRAIRIE 133, BELOIT MEMORIAL 24
200-medley relay: 1. SP 1:53.81; 2. SP 1:55.56; 200-free: 1. SP, Schulz, 2:00.26; 2. SP, Sala, 2:03.31; 200-IM: 1. Rundahl, SP, 2:19.73; 2. Laube, SP, 2:25.56; 50 Free: 1. Barnet, SP, 25.45; 2. Laube, SP, 26.30; 100 Fly: 1. Sill, BMHS, 58.96; 2. Sala, SP, 59.03; 100 Free: 1. Rundahl, SP, 55.90; 2. Laube, SP, 57.78; 3. Burnett, BMHS, 1:00.21; 500 free: 1. Sala, SP, 5:29.34; 2. VanDeWiel, SP, 5:37.36; 200-free relay: 1. SP, 1:39.56; 2. SP, 1:46.89; 100 Back: 1. Sill, BMHS, 57.90; 2. Barnet, SP, 1:03.31; 100-Breast: 1. Schulz, SP, 1:08.97; 2. Sala, SP, 1:12.69; 400-free relay: 1. SP, 3:41.40; 2. SP, 4:02.46.