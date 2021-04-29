BELOIT—It was far from a normal season for Beloit Memorial’s girls swimming team, but after being out of the water for 466 days thanks to COVID-19, the Purple Tide took full advantage of the season they had.
Due to COVID and some senior swimmers graduating early, the team’s numbers were down. The Tide finished the season with 24 team members. The Tide still had a strong season with freshmen and other young swimmers gaining valuable experience.
“We did some pretty amazing swimming for an eight-week season,” Coach Dick Vogel said.
The Tide had a 2-3 record in dual meets and qualified four swimmers for the WIAA State Championship, breaking six school varsity records in the process.
The Tide hosted the WIAA sub-sectional meet, swimming 100 percent season-best times with well over 90 percent lifetime best swims.
Several swimmers received academic honors as well. Named NISCA Academic All-Americans (3.75 GPA first seven semesters) were: Prasia Jackson, Sydney Prowse, Faith Sill, Gabby Traver. Receiving WISCA Academic All-State (3.5 GPA first seven semesters) were: Jackson, Prowse, Sill, Traver and Kaelyn Miller.
Season highlights included:
• 200 Medley Relay: 1st in Sub Sectional, 4th Overall, 1:52.12. Varsity Record and finished 13th place at State. Team members were Faith Sill (12), Sydney Prowse (12), Norah Saladar (9), Kori Burnett (9)
• 200 IM: Ellie Saladar (10) 6th Place.
• 50 Free: Kori Burnett (9), 1st in Sub Sectional, Top 20 All Time BTIDE.
• 100 Fly: Faith Sill (12) 56.14, Varsity Record, 1st Place Sectional, 2nd Place State, All State Cut Time. Nora Saladar (9) 5th Place sectionals Top 20 All Time BTIDE.
• 500 Free: Ellie Saladar (10) 5thPlace sectional, McKenna Rooney, 6th place Sectionals.
• 200 Free Relay: 3rd Place, sub-sectional. Team members were Kori Burnett (9), Prasia Jackson (12), McKenzie Jacobson (11), Sydney Prowse (12)
• 100 Back: Faith Sill (12) 55.67, Varsity Record, 1st place Sectionals, 3rd Place State, All State Cut Time, All-American Consideration.
• 100 Breast: Sydney Prowse (12) 4th Place Sectionals; Kassidy Thomas (11) 5th Place Sectionals, Top 5 All Time BTIDE.
• 400 Free Relay 3:51. 3rd Place, Top 10 All Time BTIDE. Team members include Faith Sill (12) 2nd Fastest Time BTIDE, Kori Burnett (9), McKenzie Jacobson (11), Sydney Prowse (12).