BELOIT — The Beloit Memorial Purple Tide is coming off a short off-season.
Tide coach Kim Waite believes that could work to their benefit in the long run.
"One thing we've noticed is that the girls are coming in better shape than normal," Waite said. "With the alternate fall season happening in the spring, and them starting up summer swim in June, they weren't out of the pool very long. That's been a positive early in the season."
The Tide already has one meet in the books, as they defeated Janesville Parker Friday night. They will be back in the pool this Friday when they travel to Middleton.
Waite said the program's numbers overall are a bit down from what she'd like.
"We actually have more freshmen and sophomores than we thought," Waite said. "The freshmen haven't swam in almost two years, but the numbers were good there. We could definitely use a few more juniors. We are at about 26 for the team, and we've been around 40 in the past, but coming off last year, I'll take it for now. You can definitely see the impact of the middle school not swimming, and the Tide not practicing with the younger group."
Waite said preparation for this season will be significantly different than last, when the team knew it would have a season shortly before it began.
"Last year, we really adjusted what our normal routine would be," Waite said. "We focused a lot on fundamentals and easing back in. We are still easing back into it, but it's not as drastic. I've got two new assistant coaches that are helping me in Christian Daniels and Ainsley Burnett. They bring a really nice mix to the team, and coach (Dick) Vogel is helping as well, but on a volunteer basis. But it's nice to have new voices and someone like Christian, who swam four years in college, bringing in new knowledge."
Waite is pleased with the team's effort level each day in practice.
"We have really good leadership from our senior class," Waite said. "This is just a really good group of kids that wants to work hard, improve and be coachable. As a coach, I can't really ask for anything more. One of their big goals is getting a national academic award, so they really do put 'student' first in 'student-athlete.'"
Nora Saladar and Kori Burnett were freshmen members of a relay team that qualified for a WIAA state meet, and Waite expects good things from them.
"Those two obviously bring a lot to the table," Waite said. "Ellie Saladar in the 500 and 200 IM is going to be tough, and Kassidy Thomas in the 100-breaststroke, those are all kids who really put in the work in the summertime. Norah Saladar is going to be solid in the butterfly, and Kristy Landon is going to be a good 100-freestyler. We might not have swimmer at the top who dominates, but we have a really good core group."
The competition in the Big Eight should be as elite as usual, with the conference always considered the best in the state by a wide margin.
"The Madison schools didn't compete in the alternate season, but most of those kids are year-round swimmers, anyway," Waite said. "I don't expect anything less out of the conference, even after having taken a year off."