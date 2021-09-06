Purple Tide dominates La Follette By Daily News staff Josh Flickinger Author email Sep 6, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial Purple Tide picked up a dominating victory in the Dick Vogel Natatorium Friday night, defeating Madison La Follette 110-48.Beloit’s 200-medley team of Ellie Saladar, Norah Saladar, Kassidy Thomas and Kori Burnett won with a time of 2:04.30.Krissy Landon won the 200-freestyle with a 2:16.47, while Burnett took home the 50-free in 27.12. Norah Saldar won the 100-fly with a 1:07.14, while Burnett captured the 100-free with a 59.97.Burnett, Caroline Severson, Thomas and Landon won the 200-free relay with a 1:53, while Ava Wehrli, Carly Collins, Kenna Rooney and Ellie Heyerdahl won the 400-free relay with a 4:49.72.Thomas also came up victorious in the 100-yard breaststroke with a 1:16.75.The Tide will be back in the pool Friday night when they host Madison East. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Josh Flickinger Author email Follow Josh Flickinger Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Suspicious death reported on Portland Avenue in Beloit Janesville murderer sentenced to life in prison Town of Beloit teen faces various child sex assault charges One of the Dewey Avenue shooting suspects extradited to Rock Co. Beloit police investigating fourth homicide of 2021 Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime