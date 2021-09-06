BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial Purple Tide picked up a dominating victory in the Dick Vogel Natatorium Friday night, defeating Madison La Follette 110-48.

Beloit’s 200-medley team of Ellie Saladar, Norah Saladar, Kassidy Thomas and Kori Burnett won with a time of 2:04.30.

Krissy Landon won the 200-freestyle with a 2:16.47, while Burnett took home the 50-free in 27.12. Norah Saldar won the 100-fly with a 1:07.14, while Burnett captured the 100-free with a 59.97.

Burnett, Caroline Severson, Thomas and Landon won the 200-free relay with a 1:53, while Ava Wehrli, Carly Collins, Kenna Rooney and Ellie Heyerdahl won the 400-free relay with a 4:49.72.

Thomas also came up victorious in the 100-yard breaststroke with a 1:16.75.

The Tide will be back in the pool Friday night when they host Madison East.

