MILTON — Competing in their first competitive meet in nearly two years, the Beloit Memorial boys swimming team placed first at the Milton Invitational Saturday.
The Beloit Memorial relay teams were the star of the meet. The tide's 4x200 medley team got the meet started off in fine fashion with a win. Kai Wong, Benjamin Johnson, Ben Sill and Eli Miller swam a 1:53.
Freshman Charlie Ziemba won the 200-free with a 2:00.57 and the 100-free with a 53.42, while Miller won the 50-free with a 24.07.
The Knights' 200-free relay team of Miller, Ziemba, Sill and Aidan Donovan won with a time of 1:38, as did the 400-free relay squad of Donovan, Sill, Miller and Ziemba with a 3:39.68.
Kai Won added another win in the books for the Knights, taking first in the 100-back with a 1:03.44.
The Tide will be back in the pool Friday, when they host Madison East and Madison West.
• WRESTLING: CREEK CLASSIC: The Beloit Turner wrestling team took fourth place in its first action, held Saturday in Johnson Creek.
Zack Ries (120 pounds) took third place while Justin Teague (138), Jon Torsini (152) and Cal Ries (182) all managed second-place finishes.
Hunter Griinke (195) placed third.
Brodhead-Juda placed third and had some standout performers. Jacob Lohmar (113), Marcus McIntyre (138) and Cole Hoesly (182) all took home first-place finishes, while Emmitt Allen (285) placed third.
• TOM MCGARVIE EARLYBIRD SCRAMBLE: Clinton and Beloit Mmeorial began their seasons Saturday in Watertown.
Beloit Memorial's top finisher was Owen West (132), who placed fifth.
Jace Holloway (195) placed sixth to record the Cougars' best finish.
• GIRLS BOWLING: The Hononegah girls took home first place in a bowling meet hosted by Jefferson Friday at the Cherry Bowl in Cherry Valley.