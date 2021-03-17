BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial boys volleyball team escaped with a thrilling five-set win over visiting Edgewood Wednesday night.
The Knights dropped game one 25-18 before winning 25-21 and 26-24. Edgewood forced a decisive game five with a 25-18 win in game four before the Knights ended a roller coaster fifth set with a 19-17 win.
Andrew Kleinschmidt paced the Knights with 19 kills, while Tyler Jordan finished with 15 assists. Joe McKearn was tough in the middle with four blocks while Kana Won had six digs.
Ethan Hallick had 40 assists for Edgewood, while Will Hastreiter had 12 kills.
The Knights will be back on the floor Thursday when they travel to Fort Atkinson.
• GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: BRODHEAD 3, BIG FOOT 1: In action that took place Tuesday night, the Brodhead Cardinals picked up a road victory over Big Foot.
The Cardinals surrendered the first set 25-15 before coming back to win 25-20, 25-22, 25-18.
Big Foot was led by Greer Lettenberger’s 23 assists. Morgan Rego had 23 digs, Kelly Kline finished with nine kills and Sydney Wilson finished with 3.5 blocks.