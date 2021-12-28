BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial girls basketball team got their own holiday tournament off to a terrific start Tuesday when they defeated visiting Freeport 72-58.
The Knights took command of the game early, taking leads of 9-0 and 14-4 on its way to a 30-18 halftime advantage.
“I felt really good about the way we played overall,” Beloit Memorial coach Dilonna Johnson said. “Getting off to that lead allowed me to play a lot of players, even early in the game. I brought up a few JV players and they played. It was a great game to develop the freshmen.”
Bre Davis and Tajah Randall led the Knights in scoring with 18 points each.
“Bre is really coming into her own,” Johnson said. “She’s averaging a double-double for us and had a bunch of rebounds again tonight. And Tajah is close to that as well. She’s at about eight boards per game. And we had two freshmen with LaNasia Dubois score 14 and Jocelyn Tibbetts score 10.”
In the second half, the Knights upped the advantage to 42-24 in the first five minutes. The Pretzels cut the lead to 55-44 with 6:11 left, but the Knights held them off from there.
Johnson said the team can be explosive offensively, as they exhibited in fine fashion Wednesday.
“Whether we win or lose, we could score 70 points every game,” Johnson said. “The key for us is our effort and energy. If we have great energy, we can get there and play well while doing it. But if we’re hanging our heads and not hustling, that’s when we run into trouble.”
The Knights will host a solid Brown Deer team in day two of the two-day holiday classic at 5 p.m.
“It’s going to be a really good matchup to see where we’re at,” Johnson said. “They have a 6-foot-2 center who is a Cleveland State recruit, so that’s going to be a really big challenge for Bre. And they have some really solid guards that are going to give our guards all they can handle, too.”
Brown Deer took down Muskego 60-28 in the first game of the classic, moving their record to 4-4 on the season.