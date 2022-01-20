BELOIT — How far the Beloit Memorial girls basketball team has come.
In the past, the Purple Knights would've been elated with a victory, any victory. One in Big Eight play would've had them parading down fourth street.
Thursday night, there was no deafening post-game celebration following Beloit Memorial's 41-32 victory over Janesville Parker at Barkin Arena.
Only thoughts of how they could get better.
After all, this winning stuff is getting old hat at Beloit. It was the fourth conference victory of the season for the Knights, who are loaded with a roster chock full of freshmen and seniors.
The last time they won at least four conference games was when they went 4-14 in 2013-14. And the Knights have nine games to best that mark.
Beloit coach Dilonna Johnson said she believed her team didn't play up to its potential.
"We allowed them to control the tempo of the game from the beginning," Johnson said. "I let my ladies know they had to come out aggressive. Parker doesn't have a great record, but they do play hard every single game. Whether they have a big bench or not, they play hard and tough and nobody is going to out work them. They played harder than us, but we still came out with the win."
The Knights scored the first 10 points of the game and held the Vikings scoreless until 10:53 remained in the first half. After Janesville scored seven of the next eight points, Beloit finished the half strong to go up 20-7 at intermission.
Although Parker closed within six points down the stretch, they would get no closer as Bre Davis (13 points) hit several free throws to salt the game away.
Johnson said her young roster gives her plenty of hope for the future, even if the present gets sometimes frustrating with mistakes typical of a young roster.
"Our future is really bright," Johnson said. "We play a lot of freshmen, and I rely on all of them. That's something to look forward to, because they haven't played a lot of games. This is already the longest season of their careers. I'm hard on them because I know they can be great. I'm going to push them to their limit, and I just need them to show up more for these games."
LaNasia Dubois added 11 points for the Knights, while Parker was led by Ava Ahrens-Egger's 13 points.
Parker coach Ryan Tyrrell said he was encouraged by his team's performance, but has raised his expectations.
"Earlier in the season, I would have been happy with a game this close," Tyrrell said. "But this was a game we came out here to win, not just to compete. We are past the point of just wanting to play close games. But we played really hard. We are relying on a number of freshmen, and they are really stepping up their games, which is great to see."
The Knights will be in action again Saturday when they take on Middleton at 3 p.m. The game was moved up four hours in order to not conflict with the Green Bay Packers playoff game, which starts Saturday at 7:15 p.m.
BELOIT MEMORIAL 41, JANESVILLE PARKER 32
Parker 7 25 --32
Beloit 20 21--41
PARKER: Ayers 2 4-7 8, Lippens 1 0-4 3, Riley 1 0-2 2, Jones 1 0-0 2, Melahn 1 0-0 2, Ahrens-Egger 6 0-4 13, Miller 1 2-6 4. Totals: 13 6-23 32.
BELOIT: Randall 3 2-3 9, Thomas 1 3-6 5, Tibbetts 1 0-0 3, Dubois 3 3-8 11, Davis 3 6-8 13. Totals: 11 14-25 41.