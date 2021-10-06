Purple Knights swept away by Sun Prairie By Daily News staff Josh Flickinger Author email Oct 6, 2021 44 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SUN PRAIRIE, Wis.—The Beloit Memorial volleyball team was swept away by Sun Prairie Wednesday night, its second defeat in as many days.After falling to Madison West in three games Tuesday night, the Knights fell 25-12, 25-14, 25-21.Sara Holguin led the Knights in kills with four. Mizahna Burner had 15 digs, while Mandi Franks had seven assists.The Knights will be back in action again Thursday when they play at Verona.• GIRLS GOLF: Beloit Memorial’s Sarah Ramsden ended her terrific sophomore campaign with a 77 at Tuesday’s WIAA Division 1 sectional meet, held at The Club at Strawberry Creek in Kenosha.Ramsden finished four strokes behind the final individual qualifier, Madeline Fiebig of Kettle Moraine, and placed seventh overall. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Josh Flickinger Author email Follow Josh Flickinger Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Lux Cuts barbershop opens Tuesday in Beloit's downtown Updated: Former Beloit school district employee accused of more secret videos Final suspect in Dewey Avenue shooting charged Beloit man accused of strangling woman Fatal crash reported Sunday in Town of Avon Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime