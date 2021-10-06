SUN PRAIRIE, Wis.—The Beloit Memorial volleyball team was swept away by Sun Prairie Wednesday night, its second defeat in as many days.

After falling to Madison West in three games Tuesday night, the Knights fell 25-12, 25-14, 25-21.

Sara Holguin led the Knights in kills with four. Mizahna Burner had 15 digs, while Mandi Franks had seven assists.

The Knights will be back in action again Thursday when they play at Verona.

• GIRLS GOLF: Beloit Memorial’s Sarah Ramsden ended her terrific sophomore campaign with a 77 at Tuesday’s WIAA Division 1 sectional meet, held at The Club at Strawberry Creek in Kenosha.

Ramsden finished four strokes behind the final individual qualifier, Madeline Fiebig of Kettle Moraine, and placed seventh overall.

Recommended for you