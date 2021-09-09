Purple Knights pull away from Parker By Daily News staff Sep 9, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial soccer team rebounded from a slow start to take down visiting Janesville Parker 9-1 Thursday night.The Purple Knights were tied 1-1 30 minutes into the game thanks to a unique Janesville defensive strategy.“They were marking our leading scorer (Baylor Denu) all over the field,” Beloit coach Brian Denu said. “It took us a while to figure out how to find openings to score some goals.”Once they figured it out, the Knights had little trouble the rest of the way. Beloit scored three goals in the final 15 minutes of the first half to take a 4-1 lead at intermission.The Knights’ first unit then poured it on, scoring five goals in the first 15 minutes of the second half to make it 9-1, whereupon Denu emptied his bench.Baylor Denu ended up with four goals and three assists, while Britton Sala added two goals. Rogelio Escalera, Alonzo Martinez and Saul Ramos also found the back of the net.The Knights will travel to Kettle Moraine to take on the ninth-ranked Lasers Friday night.• CROSS COUNTRY: The Clinton boys cross country team continued its outstanding start to the season by winning the Ladish Invitational in East Troy.The Cougars placed two runners in the top five and three in the top 10. Clinton’s Quinn McCabe out-sprinted Fort Atkinson’s Ben Stricker by .02 seconds, finishing with a time of 17:37.5.Freshman Reagan Flickinger placed fourth with a 18:43, while Jost Hornbostel was sixth with an 18:55. Oliver Melson (16th, 19:55) and Hunter Greer (18th, 20:06) also medaled in the race.Big Foot’s Gus Foster placed fifth with an 18:49, while Brodhead-Juda was led by Gavin Pinnow’s 22nd place performance and time of 20:30.On the girls side, Brodhead-Juda’s Kalena Riemer was the top local finisher, placing seventh with a 22:54.Clinton was led by Paige Damman, who placed 14th with a 23:40.• VOLLEYBALL: BIG FOOT 3, EAST TROY 0: The Chiefs took down host East Troy, winning 25-20, 25-22, 25-22. Summer Chapman led East Troy with 10 kills and four aces.• GIRLS TENNIS: SUN PRAIRIE 7, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0: The Purple Knights were shut out at home against the powerful Cardinals Thursday afternoon.The number two doubles team of Jillian Traver and Abby Middleton put up the strongest fight, losing 7-5, 6-7, 6-1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Suspicious death reported on Portland Avenue in Beloit School board math: Add one, subtract two Beloit police investigating fourth homicide of 2021 Prestige Dance Company opens in Morgan Square Gun, drugs and large sum of money recovered following police action in Beloit Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Screentime To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime