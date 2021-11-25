JANESVILLE—The Beloit Memorial girls basketball team picked up its first victory of the season Tuesday night when it took down Janesville Parker 51-37.

The Knights buried three straight three-pointers in an early run and eventually built a 27-14 halftime lead.

Beloit stayed strong in the second half, never letting the deficit creep into single digits.

LaNasia DuBois led the Knights with 12 points, while Jocelyn Tibbetts finished with 10. Both players are freshmen.

Beloit Memorial will play at Middleton Tuesday night.

BELOIT 51, PARKER 37

Beloit (51)—Richardson 2-1-7; Tibbetts 4-0-10; Dubois 5-1-12; Franks 0-1-1; Thomas 1-4-6; Wilson 3-1-8; Davis 3-1-7. Totals: 18-9-51

Parker (37)—Ayers 2-1-5; Simmons 1-0-2; Riley 0-2-2; Eggers-Ahrens 3-2-9; Miller 5-9-19. Totals: 11-14-37

Halftime—Beloit 27, Parker 14. Three-point goals—Beloit 6 (Tibbets 2, Richardson 2, Dubois, Wilson), Parker 1 (Eggers-Ahrens). Free throws missed—Beloit 5, Parker 13. Total fouls—Beloit 22, Parker 17.

