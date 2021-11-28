BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial boys basketball team showed two important attributes Saturday night.
First, they have a coach who can make adjustments. Second, they have players who can adjust mid-stream and execute a game plan.
The Purple Knights came back from a 26-23 halftime deficit to dominate Lake Geneva Badger 66-46 at Barkin Arena.
In the first half, Beloit got off to a hot start against Badger’s man-to-man defense, but struggled when they switched to zone, often settling for contested three-pointers.
“We knew going into the game that they were going to start out man-to-man, and we were going to have an edge inside,” Beloit Memorial head coach Charlie Chavous said. “And we figured they would switch to a zone, so we worked on zone offense a lot in practice. But in the game, we were just settling for three-pointers instead of attacking the basket. We told them that had to change in the second half, and it was good to see the kids were able to adapt and change.”
Particularly effective was Davion Bland, who finished the night with a career-best 23 points along with several assists. Bland said the team’s approach on both sides of the ball led to the team’s success.
“We knew last game we came out and got too many fouls in the first half,” Bland said. “We watched film and knew they liked to run a lot of ball screens, and we just had to make sure we were contesting all of their shots. Hopefully that would lead to some fast breaks for us.”
Forward Nahceere Abdur-Raheem finished with 12 points and helped move the ball as well.
“With them playing zone the way they did, we were just looking to get our big men, Shaq (Roman) and Nahceere, the ball,” Bland said. “The two corner guys cut to the rim, and if the shot isn’t there for them, they could hit the cutters. I definitely think this could be a confidence-booster for us going forward.”
The Knights were able to clamp down on the Badger attack, force some turnovers and get out in the transition game effectively. That’s a winning recipe for a Purple Knights team that has plenty of athletes to get up and down the floor.
Ty MGreavy led Badger in scoring with 15 points.
• UP NEXT: The Knights will be back in action Thursday when they open Big Eight play at Middleton.
• SATURDAY’S BOXSCORE: BELOIT 66, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 46
Badger 26 20-46
Beloit 23 43—66
BADGER: McGreavy 5 3-4 15, Lyon 4 3-4 12, Maloney 2 0-0 5, Zukowski 1 4-8 7, Cataldo 1 2-2 5,Yaginuyama 1 0-0 2. 14 12-18 46.
BELOIT: Yarbrough 2 1-4 5, Copper 2 0-1 5, Bland 10 0-1 23, Abdur Rasheed 5 2-2 12, Ganiyu 0 2-2 2, Farr 2 1-2 5, Denu 1 0-0 2, Woods 2 0-0 5, Garrett 1 0-0 3, Roman 2 0-2 4. Totals: 27 8-13 66.
3-pointers: Badger 6 (McGreavy 2, Lyon, Maloney, Zukowski, Cataldo). Beloit Memorial 6 (Bland 3, Copper, Woods, Garrett).