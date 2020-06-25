BELOIT—Beloit Memorial head football coach Ken DuBose knows all about Sun Prairie Area School District’s plan to scuttle the composition of several current conferences for football, including the Big Eight.
Let’s just say he’s not exactly all on board.
After all, included in Sun Prairie’s plan is shifting Beloit to the Southern Lakes Conference.
“I look at all the history in the Big Eight and it would be a bittersweet moment,” DuBose said. “I came here with the goal of establishing a culture where we could compete in the Big Eight. There is a lot of great history with Beloit and the conference. But I understand the WIAA is going to do what it feels it has to do.”
The WIAA passed a statewide football-only conference realignment plan in April 2019 to be implemented this fall. The goal was to bring uniformity to the number of teams in a conference and the number of conference games teams play.
In April 2019, Sun Prairie passed a referendum to build a second high school. In the fall of 2022, Sun Prairie will open its second high school. At that time, all students in grades 9-12 will go to their respective high school based on boundary lines. Both schools anticipate enrollments of around 1,300-1,350 students in existing Sun Prairie East and the new Sun Prairie West.
Since the district fears the reduction of enrollment will adversely impact the competitiveness of the programs, the district is proposing both move out of the Big Eight into the Badger Large Conference for football only.
Sun Prairie proposes that Janesville Parker and Craig, who are moving to the Badger Large this fall, move back into the Big Eight in the fall of 2022. That plan also calls for Beloit Memorial exiting the Big Eight and joining the SLC, Delavan-Darien moving out of the SLC and joining the Rock Valley, Madison Edgewood leaving the Rock Valley after one year and moving to the Capitol Large and Horicon/Hustisford moving out of the Capitol Large and into the South Central, which currently is a seven-team conference.
The WIAA Board of Control holds final authority over conference realignment matters. The WIAA’s newly formed Conference Realignment Task Force went through its process for the first time beginning this past December.
DuBose said there’s plenty to consider here and the competitiveness of Sun Prairie is certainly not his primary concern, even if their argument might have some merit. DuBose was at Belvidere in the NIC-10 when Belvidere North’s opening diluted the talent and the once powerful Bucs have floundered since.
Foes won’t be feeling sorry for Sun Prairie. The Cardinals have been a powerhouse for the past 25 years and in 2019-20 had Wisconsin’s largest high school with an enrollment of 2,447 in the fall of 2022. Even if the new schools did fall in the 1,300 range or so, Janesville Parker’s enrollment two years ago was 1,311.
“I don’t think this should all be predicated on Sun Prairie,” DuBose said. “They have a great program. No matter where they go they are liable to be successful. A lot of the changes they want are more in their interest than anything else.”
On the other hand, there is the fact that with a 2019-20 enrollment of 1,651, Beloit would be the biggest school in the Southern Lakes. The Knights haven’t been a winning commodity in the Big Eight since the 1990s. Perhaps in the SLC there would be more parity.
“I don’t know anything about those teams,” DuBose said. “On paper it looks like we would have a better chance of competing in the Southern Lakes, but I’m with the history. The Big Eight has been together a long time.”
DuBose said he really has other important concerns right now, like trying to run a football program during a pandemic.
“The biggest focus is getting us together and seeing how the reopening is going to be and whether we are going to have a football season,” he said. “At this season I don’t care who we play. Our motto this year will be ‘Anybody, anytime, anyplace.’ We’ll play whoever they want us to play just so we can play.”
The Knights have had Zoom meetings, but DuBose is looking forward to the next phase.
“We’re looking at the second week of July gradually getting back using the standards that are put in place by the county and the school district,” DuBose said. “We’ll probably start out in small groups, working on team bonding and conditioning. Gradually, we’ll get into contact days.
“We’re just continuing to try to get these kids on the field because I would feel so bad for the seniors if there is no season. They would never get that back. You can’t get a mulligan on your senior year.”