VERONA Wis.—Verona jumped all over visiting Beloit Memorial early Friday night, scoring 28 points in the first quarter on the way to a 43-6 victory.
The Purple Knights (0-3) scored their only touchdown in the third quarter when Jordan Powell scampered 43 yards for a touchdown.
Jake Raisbeck provided a solid option at running back, carrying the ball 18 times for 116 yards. Powell finished with 99 yards on just seven carries.
The Knights will host Middleton Friday night.
Friday’s boxscore
VERONA 43, BELOIT MEMORIAL 6
Beloit Memorial 0 0 6 0—6
Verona 28 8 7 0—43
V: Krantz 10 pass from Fink (Armstrong kick)
V: Krantz 15 pass from Fink (Armstrong kick)
V: Acker 23 run (Armstrong kick)
V: Acker 11 run (Jones kick)
V: Safety; Rae blocked punt through end zone
V: Jones 27 field goal
V: Jones 43 field goal
BM: Powell 33 run (run failed)
V: Acker 72 kickoff return (Jones kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs—V 10, BM 10. Rushing (Att.-Yds.)—V 26-201, BM 41-192. Passing yards—V 54, BM 25. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.)—V 6-11-0, BM 3-6-2. Penalties-yards—V 4-40, BM 10-73. Fumbles-lost—V 2-1, BM 6-1.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing (Att.-Yds)—V: Acker 6-69; BM: Raisbeck 18-116; Powell 7-99. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds)—V: Fink 6-10-0-54; BM: Kilgore 3-4-1-25. Receiving (Att.-Yds)—V: Krantz 3-33; BM: Carpenter 1-18.
• NEW GLARUS/MONTICELLO 50, PARKVIEW/ALBANY 20: The Vikings trailed 43-6 at halftime and 50-6 after three quarters before scoring twice in the fourth quarter to account for the final score.
Following an opening touchdown by New Glarus/Moticello, the Vikings struck back when Jericko Schwartzlow ran it in from 60 yards out to make it 8-6.
The Vikings wouldn’t score again until they punched in two rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter, one by Justyce Crecilius and the other a 23-yard jaunt by Charlie Vogt.
NEW GLARUS/MONTICELLO 50,
ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW/ALBANY 20
New Glarus 21 22 7 0—50
Parkview 6 0 0 14—20
NG: Femrite 5 run (Streiff run)
OP: Schwartzlow 60 run (run failed)
NG: Schuett 4 run (Benson kick)
NG: Gustafson 10 pass from Schuett (kick failed)
NG: Brandes 2 run (Streiff run)
NG: Streiff 40 pass from Schuett (Femrite run)
NG: Femrite 3 run (kick failed)
NG: Schuett 48 run (Benson kick)
OP: Crecelius 5 run (Z. Brown run)
OP: Vogt 23 run (run failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs—NG 14, OP 8. Rushing (Att.-Yds.)—NG 20-172, OP 40-211. Passing yards—NG 185, OP 43. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.)—NG 16-23-1, OP 2-3-0. Penalties-yards—NG 7-63, OP 5-31. Fumbles-lost—NG 1-0, OP 6-1.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing (Att.-Yds)—NG: Schuett 7-98; OP: Schwartzlow 6-81. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds)—NG: Schuett 16-21-1-185; OP: Keintz 2-3-0-43. Receiving (Att.-Yds)—NG: Parman 5-87, Streiff 4-71.
• LODI 42, CLINTON 12: The Cougars received an 86-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Noah Mieses, but couldn’t keep pace with powerful Lodi Friday night.
The Cougars were led on the ground by Mason Hesebeck, who rushed for 110 yards on 15 carries.
Lodi’s Alex Rashid was a difference-maker, carrying the ball 27 times for 134 yards.
The Cougars will host Edgerton Friday night as they continue to seek their first victory of the shortened season.
LODI 42, CLINTON 12
Clinton 6 0 0 6—12
Lodi 14 7 14 7—42
L: C. Faust 1 pass from Q. Faust (Curtis kick), 7:29
C: Mises 86 kickoff return (pass failed), 7:20
L: C. Meier 31 pass from Q. Faust (Curtis kick), 0:25
L: E. Meyer 3 run (Curtis kick), 6:14
L: C. Faust 23 pass from Q. Faust (Curtis kick), 7:16
L: Rashid 15 run (Curtis kick), 2:43
L: Q. Faust 52 run (Curtis kick), 6:43
C: Janney 25 run (run failed), 4:51
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs—C 5, L 13. Rushing (Att.-Yds.)—C 29-145, L 42-270. Passing yards—C 33, L 127. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.)—C 3-10-0, L 8-13-0. Penalties-yards—C 4-20, L 6-40. Fumbles-lost—C 1-1, L 0-0.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing (Att.-Yds)—C: Hesebeck 15-110; L: Rashid 27-134, Q. Faust 7-112. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds)—C: Hanson 3-10-0-33; L: Q. Faust 8-13-0-127. Receiving (Att.-Yds)—C: Klein 1-20; L: Traeder 3-42.
• BRODHEAD-JUDA 46, POYNETTE 0: The Cardinals continued their strong showing with another blowout victory, this one over host Poynette.
Cade Walker threw touchdown passes to Aidyn Vondra (37 yards) and Conner Green (12) in the first quarter, and when Vondra scampered 49 yards, the Cardinals had a 21-0 lead with just nine minutes elapsed in the game.
The advantage was upped to 39-0 by halftime, followed by an uneventful running clock second half.
BRODHEAD/JUDA 46, POYNETTE 0
Brodhead21 18 7 0—46
Poynette 0 0 0 0—0
B: Vondra 37 pass from Walker (Hoesly kick), 10:25
B: Green 12 pass from Walker (Hoesly kick), 6:58
B: Vondra 49 run (Hoesly kick), 2:59
B: Cook 1 run (kick failed), 8:18
B: Boegli 6 run (kick failed)
B: Boegli 25 run (kick failed), 1:38
B: Cook 30 run (Hoesly kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs—B 16, P 3. Rushing (Att.-Yds.)—B 29-244, P 27-94. Passing yards—B 70, P 13. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.)—B 4-6-0, P 4-12-4. Penalties-yards—B 6-60, P 4-25. Fumbles-lost—B 1-0, P 1-1.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing (Att.-Yds)—B: Boegli 8-81; P: Taylor 3-39. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds)—B: Walker 4-6-0-70; P: Chadwick 1-3-1-7. Receiving (Att.-Yds)—B: Vondra 2-54; P: Elsing 1-7.
• NORTH BOONE 25, OREGON 12: The Vikings went to a perfect 3-0 with a victory over Oregon that featured two touchdown passes from quarterback Logan Emanuel to Will Doetch, and another scoring connection from Emanuel to Will’s brother Chris.
The Emanuel to Doetch combo has been one of the are’s strongest all season and Saturday was no different.
Will Doetch also added a 78-yard punt return for a touchdown as the Vikings rallied from a 6-0 deficit to win.
North Boone will face Stillman Valley (2-1) Friday at 7 p.m.