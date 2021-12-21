Purple Knights fall to Spartans By Daily News staff Dec 21, 2021 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MADISON, Wis.—The Beloit Memorial boys basketball team gave host Madison Memorial all it could handle Tuesday night, but came up just short in a 63-61 overtime loss.The Knights overcame a slow start to lead 27-26 at the half before a back-and-forth second half led to the extra session.Nachcere Abdur-Rasheed put the Knights up by a bucket with 1:55 to play, but the Spartans tied it at 55 on a rebound bucket on the other end.Beloit held the ball for the final shot, but couldn’t get it to fall, sending the game into overtime.Trailing 59-55 with 1:07 left in the extra session, Beloit’s Fazion Farr nailed a three-pointer to cut the deficit to one.Madison Memorial hit a pair of free throws, then added another bucket before a Beloit trey beat the buzzer to account for the final score.Beloit was led by Abdur-Rasheed’s 21 points, while Fazion Farr added 17. Kyen McAtee added a real spark off the bench, hitting five 3-pointers to finish with 15 points.Sam Michelson led Madison Memorial with a game-high 30 points.The Knights will be back in action Wednesday when they travel to West Bend West.MADISON MEMORIAL 63, BELOIT MEMORIAL 61 (OT)Beloit 27 28 6—55Madison 26 29 8—63BELOIT MEMORIAL: Bland 2 0-0 5, Abdur-Rasheed 9 3-6 21, Farr 6 4-4 17, Roman 1 0-0 3, McAtee 5 0-0 15. Totals: 23 7-10 63.MADISON MEMORIAL: Blue 2 2-2 8, Hendrickson 3 1-5 7, 1 2-2 4, 5 0-2 10, 2 0-0 4, Michaelson 9 12-14 30. Totals: 22 17-25 63.3-pointers: Madison Memorial 2 (Blues). Beloit Memorial: 8 (McAtee 5, Roman, Farr, Bland). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Former Rock Co. deputy charged with child sexual assault Families of shooting victims call for end to violence Officer-involved shooting reported in Beloit Person shot by Beloit officer expected to survive, officer named Town of Beloit homicide victim identified Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime