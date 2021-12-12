BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial basketball team fell short in a high-scoring affair against Madison East Friday, losing 84-74.
The Purple Knights were in the game throughout, trailing 37-29 at halftime before making a charge in the second half behind the play of junior Fazion Farr.
Farr, who stepped up in the absence of Nahcere Abdur-Rasheed, scored 19 of his 21 points in the second half. Shaq Roman scored 11 of his 15 in the first half, while Davion Bland added 11 points.
Madison East was led by Massi Malterer, who scored 33. Freshman Clevon Easton added 17 for the Purgolders.
The Knights will be back on the floor Tuesday when they host Sun Prairie.
• GUILFORD 69, HONONEGAH 66: The Indians fell to 1-2 in the NIC-10 with a tough loss at Rockford Guilford Friday night.
The Indians led 30-25 at halftime behind 10 points from both Owen Hart and Brayden Savitzki-Lynde. Hononegah increased its advantage to 10 points in the third quarter before the Vikings mounted a charge, cutting the lead to 49-44 at the end of the third quarter.
Dominic Commisso put the Indians in front with a reverse layup with 1:06 to play in the fourth quarter, but Guilford’s Malachi Johnson put the Vikes in front with a shot with 10 seconds left. After a Hononegah turnover, two Guilford turnovers sealed the deal.
Commisso had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Hart had 16, as did Savitski-Lynde, while Brandon Beck added 14.
The Indians defeated Woodstock Marian Central 57-54 Saturday afternoon in non-conference action.
Beck led the way with 21 points, while Hart added 16 and Commisso had 13 points.
The Indians led 27-26 at halftime before outscoring Marian Central 20-8 in the third quarter to take command of the game.
• NORTH BOONE 40, CLINTON 30: The host Vikings took down Clinton in a defensive struggle Saturday night.
The Vikings scored the first nine points of the game and never trailed thereafter.
Chris Doetch was the only player in double figures for North Boone, finishing with 12, while Abel Espinoza led Clinton with 13.
• GIRLS HOOPS: BRODHEAD 55, BIG FOOT 23: The visiting Cardinals remained unbeaten by rolling past the Chiefs in a Rock Valley Conference game.
Kiarra Moe scored 11 points to lead a balanced attack for Brodhead (8-0, 5-0).
Lydia Larson had 10 points pace Big Foot (1-3, 2-5).
Brodhead (55)—Yates 4-0-10; Steinmann 1-0-2; Oliver 0-2-2; Kail 1-1-4; Kammerer 1-0-3; Moe 4-2-11; Hoesly 2-0-4; Leitzen 2-0-4; Dix 4-1-9; Urness 1-4-6. Totals: 20-10-55
Big Foot (23)--L. Larson 3-2-10; Bauman 2-0-4; A. Larson 2-3-7; Lueck 1-0-2. Totals: 8-5-23
Halftime—Brodhead 21, Big Foot 5. Three-point goals—Brodhead 4 (Yates 2, Kail, Kammerer), Big Foot 2 (L. Larson 2).
NORTH BOONE 40, CLINTON 30
Clinton 7 1 17 5—30
North Boone 9 12 12 7—40
CLINTON: Espinoza 3 8-11 13, Pey Bingham 3 0-0 7, Peir Bingham 1 0-0 2, Gill 1 0-0 2, Flickinger 3 1-2 7. Totals: 11 9-13 30.
NORTH BOONE: Duale 1 0-0 2, C Doetch 5 0-0 12, W Doetch 3 1-4 8, Lopez 2 2-2 6, Nolen 4 1-4 9, Donner 1 0-2 3. Totals: 16 4-14 40.
3-pointers: North Boone 4: C Doetch 2, W Doetch 1, Donner.
GUILFORD 69, HONONEGAH 66
Hononegah 11 19 19 17—66
Guilford 14 11 19 25—69
HONONEGAH Commisoo 6 5-7 17, Hart 6 2-2 16, Savitzki-Lynde 6 2-3 16, Beck 5 0-0 14, Kemmet 1 0-0 2, Houi 0 1-2 1. Totals: 24 10-14 66.
3-pointers: Hononegah 8 Hart 2, Savitski-Lynde 2, Beck 4).
HONONEGAH 57, MARIAN CENTRAL 54
Marian 9 17 8 20—54
Hononegah 15 12 20 10—57
HONONEGAH: Beck 7 2-2 21, Hart 8 3-4 16, Commisso 3 7-10 13, Houi 1 2-3 4, Warren 1 0-0 3. Totals: 28 14-19 57.
MADISON EAST 84, BELOIT MEMORIAL 74
Madison East 37 47—84
Beloit 29 45—74
EAST: Malterer 10 11-11 33, Henderson 1 7-8 9, Easton Jr 7 3-3 17, Reynolds 1 0-0 3, Feadel 1 1-2 3, A Malterer 0 1-3 1, Alibu-Ball 1 0-0 2, Davis 4 0-1 10, Smith 3 0-2 6. Totals: 28 23-30 84.
BELOIT: Yarbrough 2 2-3 6, Copper 3 2-3 8, Carroll 1 0-2 3, Bland 4 3-4 11, Farr 8 4-4 21, Denu 4 0-0 8, Woods 1 0-0 2, Roman 5 2-2 15. Totals: 28 13-18 74.
3-pointers: Madison East 5 (Davis 2, Reynolds, Malterer 2). Beloit Memorial 3 (Carroll, Farr, Roman).
3-pointers: Hononegah 7 (Beck 5, Hart, Warren).