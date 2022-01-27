BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial boys basketball team fell to Middleton Thursday night, losing 67-51 to the Cardinals.
The teams were tied at 24 at intermission before the Cardinals controlled the action in the second half.
Nahcere Abdur-Rasheed led the Purple Knights with 14 points while Davion Bland added nine.
The Knights will be at home for the third time this week when they host La Follette Saturday night.
• PARKVIEW 67, ALCS 57: The Vikings picked up a home victory Thursday night over ALCS behind 21 points from Zander Brown, who went 8-for-12 at the free throw line.
Rusty Klitzman hit three 3-pointers and finished with 17, while Trey Oswald added 11 in the victory.
Parkview led 28-22 at halftime and extended the lead in the second half.
• EDGERTON 58, BIG FOOT 52: The Chiefs came up short in a home tilt against the Crimson Tide Thursday night.
Big Foot trailed 28-20 at halftime and could make up just two points of the deficit in the second half.
The Chiefs were led by Gus Foster’s 17 points, while Hudson Torrez added 11.
Connor Coombs led Edgerton with 21.
• SOUTH BELOIT 68, WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN 52: The South Beloit big men had a field day Thursday night, and the SoBos moved to 18-3 because of it.
Senior Bradley Knepper scored a career-best 30 points and added 12 rebounds, while freshman Ross Robertson got a career-best 25 to go with 15 boards.
The SoBos will be back on the court Tuesday when they travel to Schaumburg Christian.
• GIRLS HOOPS: HONONEGAH 70, FREEPORT 30: The Indians had an easy time of it with visiting Freeport, winning by 40 points.
Haley Warren led the Indians with 19 points. Though she was the only Hononegah player in double figures, a total of 11 Indians cracked the scorebook.
Hononegah led 35-18 at half and cruised to the victory. The Indians knocked down 14 3-pointers in the victory.
• Thursday’s boxscores.
MIDDLETON 67, BELOIT MEMORIAL 51
Middleton 24 43—67
Beloit 24 27—51
MIDDLETON: Raffel 4 1-3 12, Meinholz 5 0-0 12, Bauer 1 0-0 3, Fosdick 0 2-2 2, Schwartz 1 0-0 3, Zemmel 4 0-0 8, Coony 1 1-1 3, Hurley 7 3-5 18, Roach 3 0-0 6. Totals: 26 7-11 67.
BELOIT: Carroll 1 0-0 3, Bland 3 1-2 9, Abdur-Rasheed 6 2-3 14, Farr 0 3-4 3, Woods 2 2-2 8, Roman 3 2-2 8, Denu 1 0-0 2, McAfee 1 1-2 4. Totals: 17 11-15 51.
3-pointers: Beloit 6 (Carroll, Bland 3, Woods 2, McAfee). Middleton 8 (Raffel 3, Meinholz 2, Bauer, Schwartz, Hurley).
PARKVIEW 67, ALCS 57
ALCS 22 35—57
Parkview 28 39—67
ALCS: Hartberg 2 0-0 6, Ja Koon 4 1-1 9, Jacob Koon 1 1-3 3, Wallace 2 0-0 4, Schmiesing 5 3-5 17, Wall 1 0-0 3, Loomans 4 3-4 11, Davison 1 2-4 4. Totals: 20 10-17 57.
PARKVIEW: Brown 6 8-12 12, Oswald 3 5-8 11, Redman 3 2-4 8, Flood-Elyafi 3 1-2 7, Klitzman 7 0-0 17, Pomplun 1 1=2 3. Totals: 23 17-29 67.
3-pointers: ALCS 7 (Hartberg 2, Schmiesing 4, Wall), Parkview 4 (Brown, Klitzman 3)
EDGERTON 58, BIG FOOT 52
Edgerton 28 30—58
Big Foot 20 32—52
EDGERTON: Hazeltine 1 0-0 2, Zellmer 0 2 2, Coombs 6-7-21, McKillips 4-2-14, Schaffner 4-0-10, Appel 3-2-8. Totals: 18-13-48.
BIG FOOT: Torrez 4-2 11, Gerdes 2-1-8, Penniman 3-0-9, Schmitz 2-3-7, Foster 2-3-5-17. Totals: 17-10-52
3-pointers: Edgerton 10 (Coombs 4, McKillips 4, Schaffner 2), Big Foot 8 (Torrez 1, Gerdes 2, Penniman 3, Foster 2).
HONONEGAH 70, FREEPORT 30
Freeport 10 8 7 3—30
Hononegah
FREEPORT: Griffin 1 0-0 2, Shirley 7 2-4 17, Young 4 1-2 9, Wubbles 1 0-0 2 . Totals: 13 3-6 30.
HONONEGAH: Schindler 2 1-2 5, Wolfe 1 0-0 3, Abney 2 0-2 5, Bell 1 3-5 5, Warren 6 1-2 19, Barrachina 1 0-0 2, Niedfeldt 3 1-1 9, Carter 3 0-0 8, LaMay 2 0-2 5, Hauser 2 0-0 5, Gunnink 2 0-0 4. Totals: 25 6-14 70.
3-pointers: Freeport 1 (Shirley), Hononegah 14 (Wolfe, Abney, Warren 6, Niedfeldt 2, Carter 2, LaMay, Hauser).