Beloit Memorial’s Danny Armelin goes up high for the kill against La Follette Wednesday night.

 Josh Flickinger/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial boys volleyball team fell to visiting La Follette in four sets Wednesday night at Barkin Arena.

The Lancers took the opening set 25-15 before the Purple Knights bounced back with a 25-18 win in game two behind several kills from Danny Armelin and a strong serving run from Andrew Kleinschmidt.

La Follette got their bearings to close out the Knights, winning game three 25-17 and game four 25-18.

The Knights will take part in an invitational meet Saturday at Kenosha Indian Trail.

• GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: MCFARLAND 3, BIG FOOT 0: Tuesday night, the Chiefs fell 3-0 to visiting McFarland.

After taking the first set by a slim 25-23 margin, the Spartans got into a groove and won the next two sets 25-8, 25-9.

Riley Summers led the Chiefs with 10 digs, while Lydia Larson had nine assists and Mya Burdick finished with four kills.

Maddy Fortune had 27 assists and five aces for the Spartans, while Hannah Rounds had 12 kills.

