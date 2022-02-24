JANESVILLE— The Beloit Memorial basketball team ended their regular season on a disappointing note, losing to Janesville Craig 73-67.
The Knights trailed 31-30 at halftime and had an opportunity to win the game, possessing the ball with 10 seconds left in regulation and the contest tied at 67.
But they couldn’t convert on the final possession and were held scoreless in the extra session.
Beloit will play at Franklin in the first round of the WIAA Division 1 Tournament Friday, March 4.
• BRODHEAD 84, JEFFERSON 54: Brodhead’s boys basketball team won the Rock Valley Conference outright with an 84-54 win at Jefferson on Thursday in a conference and regular-season finale for both teams.
The Cardinals (18-6, 15-3 RVC) got a game-high 22 points from senior guard Owen Leifker, 21 points from senior forward Josiah Engen and 13 by senior forward Gage Boegli.
For the Eagles (1-23, 1-17), Braden McGraw and Tyler Schroedl scored 11 points apiece. David Neitzel and Aiden Devine chipped in six points each.
• BIG FOOT 70, CLINTON 52: The Big Foot Chiefs set a team record for most wins in a season with 14 as they defeated visiting Clinton Thursday night.
Gus Foster nailed six treys en route to a game-best 26 points while Hudson Torrez added 20. Big Foot made a late run in the first half to break open a close game and led 38-24 at halftime.
Clinton was led by Peyton Bingham’s 16 points while Oliver Feggestad added 10.
Thursday’s boxscores
BIG FOOT 70 , CLINTON 52
Clinton 24 28—52
Big Foot 38 32—70
CLINTON: Espinoza 1 0-0 3, Pey Bingham 7 2-6 16, Wiesensel 2 0-0 6, Greer 1 0-0 3, Peir Bingham 3 0-0 6, Gill 0 0-2 0, Feggestad 3 2-2 10, Flickinger 3 0-0 8, Totals: 19 4-10 52.
BIG FOOT: Torrez 7 4-4 20, Gerdis 1 2-2 5, Penniman 2 0-0 5, A Schmitz 1 0-2 2, Pruessing 1 0-0 2, Foster 9 2-2 26, Wilson 3 2-3 8, J Schmitz 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 10-13 70.
3-pointers: Clinton 8 (Espinoza, Feggestad 2, Flickinger 2, Greer, Wiesensel 2.) Big Foot 10 (Torrez 2, Gerdis, Penniman, Foster 6)
BRODHEAD 84, JEFFERSON 54
Brodhead 44 40—84
Jefferson 29 25—54
Brodhead (fg fta-ftm pts)—Weeden 1 0-0 2, Engen 10 0-2 21, Vondra 4 1-1 9, Leifker 10 0-0 22, Bockhop 1 0-0 3, Walker 1 0-0 2, Boegli 4 3-5 13, Malkow 5 0-0 10, Buttke 0 2-2 2. Totals 36 6-10 84.
Jefferson—Kammer 2 0-0 4, McGraw 5 0-2 11, Neitzel 2 0-0 6, E. Phillips 2 0-0 4, Deblare 1 0-0 2, Schroedl 4 1-1 11, Strasburg 2 0-0 5, Devine 3 0-0 6, Butina 1 3-3 5. Totals 22 4-6 54.
3-point goals—B (Leifker 2, Engen 1, Bockhop 1, Boegli 2) 6; J (Schroedl 2, Neitzel 2, McGraw 1, Strasburg 1) 6. Total fouls—B 9, J 8.