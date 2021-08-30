LAKE GENEVA, Wis.—The Beloit Memorial boys soccer team fell to Lake Geneva Badger 5-2 Monday night after the non-conference game was deadlocked at 2-2 at halftime.

The Purple Knights had the game tied heading into intermission thanks to a pair of goals by junior Baylor Denu, who is off to an outstanding start this season.

The Knights gave up two goals off of Badger corner kicks, and another when the Knights lost a mark in the box, leading to the loss.

“We definitely took a step up in quality of opponent tonight,” Beloit Memorial coach Brian Denu said. “And we were unable to match Badger’s intensity for the entire 80 minutes.”

The Knights will take on East Troy Tuesday at Jacobson Field, with the game set to begin at 5 p.m.

Recommended for you