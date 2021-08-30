Purple Knights fall to Badger By Daily News staff Josh Flickinger Author email Aug 30, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LAKE GENEVA, Wis.—The Beloit Memorial boys soccer team fell to Lake Geneva Badger 5-2 Monday night after the non-conference game was deadlocked at 2-2 at halftime.The Purple Knights had the game tied heading into intermission thanks to a pair of goals by junior Baylor Denu, who is off to an outstanding start this season.The Knights gave up two goals off of Badger corner kicks, and another when the Knights lost a mark in the box, leading to the loss.“We definitely took a step up in quality of opponent tonight,” Beloit Memorial coach Brian Denu said. “And we were unable to match Badger’s intensity for the entire 80 minutes.”The Knights will take on East Troy Tuesday at Jacobson Field, with the game set to begin at 5 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Josh Flickinger Author email Follow Josh Flickinger Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Details of former Hononegah student's settlement with district released Beloit natives, lifelong friends found digital company together Court records highlight barrage of gunfire, high-speed chase across Beloit S. Beloit Police Chief: Missing South Beloit woman found deceased in Dane County Beloit police: Downtown businesses see windows broken Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime