BDN_210827_Abby Middleton
Freshman Abby Middleton teamed with Jillian Traver to pick up a win at No. 2 doubles Thursday against East.

 Photo by Tim Moore

BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial tennis team fell to Madison East 6-1 Thursday afternoon.

The Purple Knights’ no. 2 doubles team of sophomore Jillian Traver and freshman Abby Middleton won 6-1, 6-2.

No. 2 singles player Karla Martinez and No. 4 singles player Andrea Aleman both lost in a third set tiebreaker.

The team will be back in action Tuesday when they travel to Madison West.

