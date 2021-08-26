Purple Knights fall in tennis dual By Daily News staff Josh Flickinger Author email Aug 26, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Freshman Abby Middleton teamed with Jillian Traver to pick up a win at No. 2 doubles Thursday against East. Photo by Tim Moore Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial tennis team fell to Madison East 6-1 Thursday afternoon.The Purple Knights’ no. 2 doubles team of sophomore Jillian Traver and freshman Abby Middleton won 6-1, 6-2.No. 2 singles player Karla Martinez and No. 4 singles player Andrea Aleman both lost in a third set tiebreaker.The team will be back in action Tuesday when they travel to Madison West. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Josh Flickinger Author email Follow Josh Flickinger Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Details of former Hononegah student's settlement with district released Deadly, shooting-filled weekend brings Beloit near past years' gun violence figures Two fair housing complaints in Beloit to be investigated by independent firm 'High risk' traffic stop at Beloit hotel results in SWAT response, stolen firearm recovered UPDATE: One dead, others injured in weekend shootings Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime