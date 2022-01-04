BELOIT—Call it a character-builder.
Call it a chance at building momentum.
Beloit Memorial really doesn’t care what it’s called. To them, it was a much-needed victory.
The Purple Knights defeated Freeport 79-76 in overtime at Barkin Arena Tuesday night to snap a three-game home losing streak.
The Knights let a seven-point second-half lead slip away, eventually forcing a Pretzel miss at the end of regulation to force the extra session.
Once in overtime, Shaq Roman took over down the stretch. Roman hit a turnaround jumper with under a minute to play to make it 75:73.
Roman grabbed a rebound and dished to Davion Bland for another bucket to give the Knights a 77-73 lead with 40 seconds left.
After the teams traded points, Freeport took a missed Beloit free throw with six seconds left and trailing 79-76, but couldn’t get a shot off as the clock expired.
Roman, who finished with 22 points, said the win could be critical for the team moving forward.
“We just came off three straight Big Eight games at the Barkin, and we didn’t get any of them,” Roman said. “We wanted to show up for the city and we just couldn’t get it done.
“Tonight, though, that proved what Beloit basketball is all about. To me, that’s the fans, the band, the coaches, the players, all working together. It’s a team effort. It’s a Beloit effort, and we got it done tonight.”
Roman said the holiday break did the Knights some good.
“We sat back and watched some film and really broke down our shot selection, which wasn’t always the best,” Roman said. “That was a lot better tonight, and we really moved the ball. We made the defense work the entire time, and that helped a lot, too.”
Bland had a team-best 24 points, while Nahcere Abdur-Rasheed had 10.
“We knew Freeport was a pretty small team,” Beloit Memorial coach Charlie Chavous said. “And so we wanted to get the ball inside to Shaq and Nahcere first, and we did a good job of that. They were able to get a lot done in the paint.”
Chavous said the win should benefit his 3-8 team as they head back into Big Eight play Friday when they travel to Madison West.
“It’s going to be a confidence-booster for them,” Chavous said. “The first half we let some things slip away, but it was one of those back-and-forth games, and we just had to make one more play than they did at the end, and we were able to do that.”
Chavous said the team is still very much a work in progress.
“We’re trying to raise the basketball IQ, and that’s a process,” Chavous said. “I’m not sure they’ve had coaches in the past that really wanted to push them to their limits, and that’s what we’re trying to do this year. Tonight was a step in the right direction.”
BELOIT MEMORIAL 79, FREEPORT 76 (OT)
Freeport 36 30 10—76
Beloit 36 30 13—79
FREEPORT: Baker 1 0-0 2, Wilson 4 2-2 13, Dixon 6 5-7 19, Delavin 2 0-1 4, Richmond 5 0-1 10, Macon 10 2-3 23, Smith 1 1-2 3, Dewey 1 0-0 2. Totals: 30 10-16 76.
BELOIT: Bland 9 3-4 23, Abdur-Rasheed 4 2-6 10, Farr 4 0-0 8, Denu 1 0-0 2, Woods 2 2-2 7, Roman 8 6-8 22, McAtee 2 2-4 7. Totals: 30 15-24 79.
3-pointers: Beloit 4 (Bland 3, Woods, McAtee), Freeport 6 (Macon, Dixon 3, Delavin 2).