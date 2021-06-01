BELOIT—Jen Pozzani says the only thing that could hold back her Beloit Memorial softball is its inconsistent offense.
“Brynn Swanson has been pitching very well and our defense has been solid,” the head coach said Tuesday. “We just need to hit better.”
You’d think a 15-0 romp over Madison West at the Stateline YMCA Sports Complex would be just what the doctor ordered.
While it may help a little in the confidence department, thumping one of the weaker teams in the Big Eight Conference isn’t really going to provide the Purple Knights’ more inexperienced hitters with the challenge they need to improve.
“After the top hitters in the lineup we have a lot of kids who are playing their first season of varsity ball,” Pozzani said. “Sure, they play travel ball, but this is a different experience for them. We need the top of our lineup to hit consistently and we need more out of the bottom half of the lineup. We need them to put the ball in play.”
Often that was really about all it took to reach safely against the even more inexperienced Regents. Without a jayvee program, it probably isn’t going to get much easier for West High in the near future, either.
Beloit (7-4) scored just a pair of runs in the first inning, both on wild pitches, but then put up an 11-spot in the second. Two more runs in the bottom of the third ended the game by the 15-run mercy rule.
Franks had the biggest day for the Knights, going 2-for-4 with five RBIs. Swanson was also 2-for-2 and was hit by a pitch to reach three times.
The victory went to freshman pitcher Chezney Bishop, who allowed only two hits. The opening batter of the game, Mirra Blehert, singled off her, but she was cut down trying to move all the way to third on a sacrifice bunt.
Bishop gave senior Swanson a night off from the circle.
“Brynn has pitched great for someone who came in as a shortstop and threw in maybe five games as a sophomore and none last year,” Pozzani said. “I know she has pitched some for her travel team. We had a conversation coming into the season that she would have to be our main pitcher. She works hard and she has a good mind-set. She has really helped us out. She beat Madison Memorial (2-1) and that’s a really good team. She nearly beat Sun Prairie (also 2-1).”
Pozzani had another switch in mind. She planned on using versatile senior Natalie Bittner in the infield, but changed her mind.
“Moving her back to the outfield helps us against the good hitting teams,” the coach said. “She has played outfield forever. I just thought we needed her on the infield. (Junior) Mandi Franks is doing a great job at shortstop and (freshman) Allie Gustafson is playing well at third.”
Against West, however, Gustafson played catcher. Beloit has three more games this week and at least three with a possible fourth, a makeup with Middleton, next week. Regionals begin June 14.
“We feel like we can play with the top teams,” Pozzani said. “We have the pitching and defense. But against Madison Memorial Brynn was 3-for-4 and Bittner and Jaelyn hit, but that was it. We need help from everybody.”