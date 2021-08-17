BELOIT — The Beloit Memorial girls tennis team began play Tuesday afternoon with a 5-2 defeat to Janesville Parker. 

Mariana Cardenas came up with a 6-0, 6-0 victory in the No. 3 singles match. The No. 3 doubles team of Marieli Perez and Jasmine Davison dropped a match that took three hours, losing 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. 

Jayda McKinley and Karla Martinez fell in their singles matches. 

The team will be back in action Thursday when they travel to Middleton. 

