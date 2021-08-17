Purple Knight tennis squad falls to Parker By Daily News staff Josh Flickinger Author email Aug 17, 2021 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT — The Beloit Memorial girls tennis team began play Tuesday afternoon with a 5-2 defeat to Janesville Parker. Mariana Cardenas came up with a 6-0, 6-0 victory in the No. 3 singles match. The No. 3 doubles team of Marieli Perez and Jasmine Davison dropped a match that took three hours, losing 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. Jayda McKinley and Karla Martinez fell in their singles matches. The team will be back in action Thursday when they travel to Middleton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Josh Flickinger Author email Follow Josh Flickinger Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Lincoln Academy Director of Finance and Operations resigns Lincoln Academy's newly hired principal let go, El-Amin hired Woman attacked on Saturday in South Beloit Mercyhealth fires Vice President suspected in $3 million fraud with vendor Man ordered to prison in 2020 Sullivan crash Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime