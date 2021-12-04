MADISON, Wis. — The Beloit Memorial boys came up just short in its bid to upset the seventh-ranked Madison La Follette Lancers Saturday night, falling 63-57 Tuesday.
Beloit came out of the gate strong, taking a 29-23 lead at halftime behind eight points from Shaquille Roman.
The Lancers rallied in the second half and eventually came away with the victory.
Beloit was led by Nahcere Abdur-Rasheed and Faizon Farr, each of whom put in 12 points.
• MCFARLAND 95, CLINTON 42: --The visiting Spartans got off to a red-hot start and cruised to the win Friday night in Clinton.
McFarland hit 10 three-pointers in the first half alone as they headed to intermission with a 63-20 lead. Deven Kulp hit each of his first seven shots, with six of them coming from beyond the arc
Daden Gillen and Deven Kulp combined for 47 points for McFarland (1-2, 1-1).
Reagan Flickinger had 11 points to lead Clinton (1-1, 1-1).
• BIG FOOT 60, EDGERTON 56-The visiting Chiefs rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to improve to 2-0 in the Rock Valley. Gus Foster led Big Foot with 26 points.
Alex Wilson added 12 points for Big Foot.
Connor Coombs had 17 points to lead the Crimson Tide.
• HONONEGAH BOYS SWEEP WEEKEND: The Hononegah boys had a successful weekend, winning Friday at Jefferson and Saturday at home against Freeport.
The Indians beat the J-Hawks got off to a 17-3 lead in the first quarter and went on to a 72-35 blowout win.
Owen Hart led the team with 16 points and five assists. Braydon Savitski-Lynde and Brandon Beck each put in 14 points, while Dominic Commisso had 13.
Hononegah allowed just two points in the fourth quarter and 14 in the second half.
Saturday afternoon was another blowout with the Indians defeating the Pretzels 82-51.
Hart again led the way with 19 points and seven assists. Beck also had 19 to go along with eight rebounds, while Commisso had a double-double with 18 points and 10 boards.
Cole Warren got into double digits with 10 points.
HONONEGAH 72, JEFFERSON 35
Hononegah 3 18 12 2--72
Jefferson 3 18 12 2--35
HONONEGAH: Hart 5 2-2 16, Savitzki-Lynde 7 0-0 14, Beck 5 2-4 14, Commisso 3 7-9 13, Houi 1 2-2 4, Olson 1 2-2 4, Steege 2 0-0 4, Warren 1 0-0 3. Totals: 25 15-21 72.
3-pointers: Hononegah 7 (Hart 4, Beck 2, Warren).
HONONEGAH 82, FREEPORT 51
Freeport 10 10 19 12--51
Hononegah 24 16 22 20--82
HONONEGAH: Hart 7 3-3 19, Beck 5 6-6 19, Commisso 9 0-2 18, Warren 3 3-3 10, Savitzki-Lynde 3 0-0 6, Johnson 2 0-0 5, Houi 1 1-2 3, Steege 1 0-0 2. Totals: 31 13-17 82
3-pointers: Hononegah 7 (Hart 2, Beck 3, Warren, Johnson).
MCFARLAND 95, CLINTON 42
Clinton (42)--Espinoza 3-0-6; Mullooly 1-0-2; Pey. Bingham 2-0-4; Pei. Bingham 3-2-8; Conway 0-1-1; Phillips 0-1-1; Greer 1-0-2; Gill 2-1-5; Flickinger 4-1-11; Feggestad 1-0-2. Totals: 18-5-42
McFarland (95)--Meinholdt 1-0-2; Nichols 2-0-4; Noyps 1-2-5; Vogel 0-2-2; Kelley 4-0-9; Gillen 9-5-24; Kussow 3-0-6; Kulp 8-0-23; Ross 3-0-6; Chislom 2-0-6; Westphal 2-0-4; Dyslin 1-2-4. Totals: 36-11-95
Halftime--McFarland 63, Clinton 20. Three-point goals--Clinton 1 (Flickinger), McFarland 12 (Kulp 7, Kelley, Gillen, Noyes, Chisolm 2). Free throws missed--Clinton 5, McFarland 2
LA FOLLETTE 63, BELOIT MEMORIAL 56
Beloit 29 28--57
La Follette 23 40 --63
BELOIT MEMORIAL: Yarbrough 2 1-2 6, Copper 2 3-4 8, Bland 2 2-2 6, Abdur Rasheed 5 2-2 12, Farr 5 1-1 12, Denu 1 0-0 2, Roman 2 5-6 9. Totals: 19 14-17 57.
LA FOLLETTE: Lewis 1 5-8 7, Laruie 2 4-4 9, Gibbs 4 9-11 13, Lee 1 0-2 2, Yanke 4 3-5 12, Kleinsmith 1 0-0 3, Lomack 2 4-8 6, Riak 2 0-0 4. Totals:16 25-32 63.
3-pointers: Beloit Memorial 2 (Copper, Farr). La Follette 3 (Laurie, Gibbs, Kleinsmith).
BIG FOOT 60, EDGERTON 56
Big Foot (60)--Torrez 2-1-5; Gerdes 2-0-6; Penniman 1-0-2; Schmitz 3-1-9; Foster 10-5-26; Wilson 5-2-12. Totals: 23-9-60
Edgerton (56)--Hazeltine 2-0-5; Coombs 6-2-17; Hanson 3-1-7; Schaffner 3-0-6; Schuman 3-0-7; Lee 3-0-6; Appel 4-0-8. Totals: 24-3-56
Halftime--Edgerton 35, Big Foot 29. Three-point goals--Big Foot 5 (Gerdes 2, Schmitz 2, Foster), Edgerton 5 (Coombs 3, Hazeltine, Schuman). Free throws missed--Big Foot 11, Edgerton 5. Fouled out--Hanson