Cardinals Cubs Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals’ Albert Pujols celebrates his 693rd career home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Drew Smyly during the seventh inning.

 Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP)—Albert Pujols hit career homer No. 693, Jordan Montgomery pitched a one-hitter and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 1-0 on Monday for their season-high eighth straight victory.

Pujols led off the seventh with a drive to left-center for his seventh homer in his last 10 games and No. 14 overall in his final big league season. There was a noticeable round of cheers from the Wrigley Field crowd of 29,719 as the three-time NL MVP rounded the bases on his second hit of the night.

