PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP)—Nate Watson was fouled on a dunk and completed the three-point play in the final minute to help 17th-ranked Providence rally to a 65-63 win over 22nd-ranked Marquette on Sunday.
Watson finished with 17 points and six rebounds. Justin Minaya had 14 points and Noah Horchler finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
It was the fifth straight victory for the Friars (18-2, 8-1 Big East), who improved to 13-0 at home this season. They also avenged an 88-56 loss at Marquette on Jan. 4.
“As a leader it’s how you respond to adversity and I feel like I responded tonight,” Watson said. “I didn’t really get a lot of touches. But I got to do what I got to do to score the ball and help my other teammates score. … I just hung my hat on doing the dirty work.”
Marquette (15-7, 7-4) had won seven straight.
Trailing by a basket with 14 seconds remaining, Marquette had a chance to tie, but Tyler Kolek came up short on his jumper and a putback layup by Justin Lewis trickled off the rim.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP)—Purdue coach Matt Painter thought he scripted a simple final play Sunday.
Jaden Ivey messed it up, then found a way to make up for his miscue.
When the sophomore guard saw Eric Hunter Jr. pinned in the corner, Ivey freed himself on the wing in front of the Boilermakers bench and delivered a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left to give sixth-ranked Purdue an 81-78 victory over No. 16 Ohio State.
“With seconds left, I just went to the ball and got my hands on the ball,” Ivey said. “It was supposed to be for Zach (Edey), but I just got confused, honestly. Sometimes you’ve just got to make a play.”
Ivey has delivered repeatedly this season as the Boilermakers top scorer. This time, he scored 21 points and made 3 of 6 from beyond the arc after coming off the bench for the second straight game since missing one game with an injured hip flexor.
PRO BASKETBALL
CHICAGO (AP)—Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 14 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 23 points and 10 assists and the Chicago Bulls overcame a slow to start to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 130-116 on Sunday.
Zach LaVine had 20 points, Coby White added 18 and Ayo Dosunmu finished with 11 assists. Chicago has won three of four to improve to 31-18.
C.J. McCollum had 29 points for Portland. Norman Powell added 22, and Anfernee Simons had 21.