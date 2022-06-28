Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is exercising his option to play for $47.1 million next season, a person with direct knowledge of the decision said Tuesday.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Westbrook—a past NBA MVP and one of the league’s top 75 all-time players—nor the Lakers revealed the decision publicly. ESPN first reported Westbrook’s decision.
It certainly was not a surprise, considering Westbrook would not have commanded anywhere near $47.1 million for this coming season had he chosen to become a free agent. He’ll turn 34 next season, his 15th in the NBA.
Westbrook had until Wednesday to make up his mind on the option, which will make this the fifth and final season of a $207 million contract he signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The nine-time All-Star has been well-traveled since—he was traded to Houston in 2019, traded to Washington in 2020 and was moved to the Lakers in 2021.
PRO BASEBALL
• PHILADELPHIA—Phillies slugger Bryce Harper will have surgery Wednesday to repair his broken left thumb and the team hopes the 2021 NL MVP can play again this season.
Manager Rob Thomson did not offer a timetable for Harper’s return.
“It’s tough, but it’s probably the best thing for him. So whatever’s best for him is best for me,” Thomson said Tuesday. “If he’s able to come back, which we plan on, then that’s good under the circumstances.”
Harper’s thumb was broken when he was hit by a 97 mph pitch from San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell on Saturday night.
The 29-year-old Harper is hitting .318 with 15 home runs, 48 RBIs and a .985 OPS, and has helped the Phillies recently surge back into playoff contention.
• PHILADELPHIA—Atlanta Braves closer Kenley Jansen was put on the 15-day injured list Tuesday because of an irregular heartbeat, the latest heart-related issue in the veteran right-hander’s career.
The move was made retroactive to Monday when Jansen felt discomfort, manager Brian Snitker said.
In November 2018, Jansen underwent a cardiac ablation, a procedure to restore normal heart rhythm. He was first diagnosed with irregular heartbeat issues in 2011 and had an ablation the next year.
The 34-year-old Jansen signed a one-year, $16 million deal with the Braves in the offseason. He has gone 4-0 with a 3.58 ERA while converting 20 of 24 save opportunities.
PRO BASKETBALL
• Boston Celtics assistant Will Hardy has accepted an offer to become the coach of the Utah Jazz, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Tuesday.
Hardy and the Jazz were in the process of finalizing contract language, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side announced the deal publicly.
Hardy will become an NBA head coach for the first time. He will replace Quin Snyder, who decided to leave the Jazz earlier this month after eight seasons.
Hardy spent one season in Boston, helping the Celtics reach the NBA Finals. His previous 11 seasons were spent with the San Antonio Spurs, starting as a basketball operations intern, moving into the video room and eventually becoming an assistant under all-time wins leader and five-time NBA champion Gregg Popovich.
PRO FOOTBALL
• Terry McLaurin and the Washington Commanders hammered out a new contract for the star receiver, ending the team’s biggest football-related saga of a tumultuous offseason a month before training camp begins.
McLaurin agreed to terms on a three-year contract, according to two people with knowledge of the move who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal had not been announced.
One person confirmed the new deal is worth up to $71 million with roughly $53 million guaranteed, including a $28 million signing bonus. According to Spotrac, a website that tracks contracts, it’s the highest signing bonus for a receiver, slightly more than the $27.5 million DeAndre Hopkins got from the Arizona Cardinals in 2020.