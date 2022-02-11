BOTTOM LINE: Utah will look to end its nine-game road skid when the Utes visit Colorado.
The Buffaloes are 10-4 in home games. Colorado is third in the Pac-12 with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jabari Walker averaging 6.8.
The Utes have gone 2-12 against Pac-12 opponents. Utah ranks third in the Pac-12 with 14.1 assists per game led by Rollie Worster averaging 3.4.
The Buffaloes and Utes square off Saturday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Simpson is averaging 6.4 points for the Buffaloes. Walker is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.
David Jenkins Jr. is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, while averaging 9.2 points. Lazar Stefanovic is shooting 36.3% and averaging 5.9 points over the last 10 games for Utah.
LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.
Utes: 1-9, averaging 66.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.