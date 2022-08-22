TAMPA, Fla.—Tom Brady returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, ending what has been described as an 11-day, prearranged break from training camp for personal reasons.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion didn’t address the media after practicing. Teammates and coach Todd Bowles said the 45-year-old quarterback was sharp throwing the ball and essentially took up where he left off when he left the team on Aug. 11.
“If anybody can get away with the 11-day break during training camp, it’s Tom,” tight end Cameron Brate said. “He came back, kind of firing on all cylinders again. We’re all excited he’s back and ready to move on.”
While he was away, Brady missed two preseason games that Bowles said the quarterback would not have played in even if he were with the team.
The coach said the break had been planned since well before the start of training camp last month.
• CHARLOTTE, N.C.—The Carolina Panthers are turning to quarterback Baker Mayfield to lead their offense.
Coach Matt Rhule announced Monday that Mayfield will start Carolina’s Sept. 11 regular-season opener against his former team, the Cleveland Browns—a decision that had been anticipated for several weeks.
Mayfield, acquired in a trade with the Browns earlier this offseason, beat out incumbent starter Sam Darnold for the starting quarterback job.
“When we started this process, we were looking at three things,” Rhule said. “Number one, mastery of the offense, number two, situational football excellence, and number three, moving the ball and getting guys involved. That’s been our focus all along. Baker has made a lot of improvement, a lot of growth in all three areas in a short amount of time.”
PRO BASEBALL
• LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Dodgers and two-time All-Star Max Muncy agreed Monday on a $13.5 million, one-year contract for 2023
The deal includes a $10 million club option for 2024 with no buyout.
His option price can increase by $4 million based on plate appearances next year: $250,000 each for 50, 250, 300 and 350, $500,000 apiece for 400 and 450, and $1 million each for 500 and 550. He would get a one-time assignment bonus of $1 million if traded.
“This place means everything to me. There’s not anywhere else that I’d rather play,” Muncy said. “Hopefully, there’s more after that.”
• PHILADELPHIA—Phillies slugger Bryce Harper will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.
The NL MVP hasn’t played since breaking his left thumb on June 25. Lehigh Valley is hosting Gwinnett for a six-game series, and Harper is expected to play there through Saturday, take Sunday off and possibly return to the Philadelphia lineup on Monday when the Phillies begin a series at Arizona.
The Phillies are 28-20 without Harper. He is batting .318 with 15 homers and 48 RBIs in 64 games.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• TERRE HAUTE, Ind.—Two freshman members of the Indiana State University football team were among the three students who were killed in a weekend crash, officials said Monday.
Two other football team members who were injured in the crash were out of intensive care but remained hospitalized in serious condition, the university said in a statement.
The single-vehicle crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when the vehicle went off a state highway and struck a tree in the small town of Riley, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the university’s Terre Haute campus. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said the vehicle was on fire when deputies arrived and that the driver and two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.