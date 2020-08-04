Thousands of cardboards with photos of Borussia Moechengladbach soccer fans are displayed on the stands at he stadium in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. A banner reads "football without fans". Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all Bundesliga matches took place behind closed doors. The German football league, DFL, works on a concept for the new season with fans returning to the stadiums.