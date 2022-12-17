AP Northeastern visits UIC on 5-game road slide Northeastern will attempt to break its five-game road slide when the Huskies visit UIC By The Associated Press Dec 17, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Northeastern Huskies (3-6) at UIC Flames (7-4, 0-2 MVC)Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Northeastern will attempt to break its five-game road skid when the Huskies take on UIC.The Flames have gone 3-2 at home. UIC averages 69.8 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.The Huskies are 0-4 in road games. Northeastern is second in the CAA with 35.3 rebounds per game led by Alexander Nwagha averaging 6.9.TOP PERFORMERS: Jace Carter is averaging 16.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Flames. Trevante Anderson is averaging 12.8 points and four assists over the past 10 games for UIC.Coleman Stucke averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 15.1 points for Northeastern.The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Northeastern-uic-preview Basketball Sports Recommended for you Trending Now Winnebago County Sheriff's Office releases information on the high speed chase in Beloit Wisconsin DNR grant to assist in demolition in downtown Beloit Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers most wanted and crime of the week A garage fire in Beloit spread to a residence and displaced family Janesville man accused of fourth OWI Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime