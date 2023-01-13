AP Kraken bring win streak into game against the Blackhawks The Seattle Kraken will try to keep their seven-game win streak alive when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks By The Associated Press Jan 13, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Seattle Kraken (25-12-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (10-25-4, eighth in the Central Division)Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken are looking to build upon a seven-game win streak with a victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.Chicago is 10-25-4 overall and 8-14-2 at home. The Blackhawks have allowed 142 goals while scoring 86 for a -56 scoring differential.Seattle is 15-4-2 in road games and 25-12-4 overall. The Kraken have a 25-2-3 record when scoring three or more goals.Saturday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Blackhawks won the last meeting 5-4.TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Toews has 11 goals and 10 assists for the Blackhawks. Andreas Athanasiou has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.Jordan Eberle has 10 goals and 24 assists for the Kraken. Matthew Beniers has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games.LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.Kraken: 7-2-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.INJURIES: Blackhawks: Jujhar Khaira: out (back), Patrick Kane: out (lower-body), Jarred Tinordi: out (face), Alex Stalock: day to day (illness).Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body).The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. © Data Skrive. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Chicago Blackhawks Nhl Central Division National Hockey League Hockey Men Illinois Professional Preview Data Skrive Nhl Hockey Sports Recommended for you Trending Now Tenants union proposed in Janesville Beloit band Nick & Friends plays original music Belvidere youth dies in crash McNeel principal, Beloit Memorial dance coach recognized as influential Black leaders Winterfest will return to Beloit Jan. 27 - 29 Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime