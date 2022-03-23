AP Islanders host the Red Wings following shutout victory New York hosts Detroit after the Islanders shut out Ottawa 3-0 By The Associated Press Mar 23, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Detroit Red Wings (26-30-7, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. New York Islanders (27-25-9, sixth in the Metropolitan)Elmont; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit New York after the Islanders shut out Ottawa 3-0. Semyon Varlamov earned the victory in the net for New York after recording 24 saves.The Islanders are 14-13-4 in conference matchups. New York is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 29.3 shots per game.The Red Wings are 17-13-2 in Eastern Conference play. Detroit averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 108 total minutes.In their last meeting on Dec. 14, Detroit won 2-1.TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 27 goals and has 42 points. Noah Dobson has nine assists over the last 10 games for New York.Marc Staal leads the Red Wings with a plus-11 in 56 games this season. Tyler Bertuzzi has six assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .944 save percentage.Red Wings: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game with an .891 save percentage.INJURIES: Islanders: Cal Clutterbuck: day to day (undisclosed).Red Wings: None listed.The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. © Data Skrive. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags New York Islanders Detroit Red Wings Nhl East Division Nhl Central Division National Hockey League Hockey Men New York New York City Michigan Professional Preview Data Skrive Men's Sports Men's Hockey Nhl Hockey Professional Hockey Sports Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit school board faces open meetings law complaints Hononegah softball brings back name from past Beloit police report crash, gunshot victim 2 riding off-road vehicle killed in central Illinois crash The Cozy Bin Store in Beloit opens to offer good deals to treasure seekers Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime