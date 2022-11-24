AP Coyotes visit the Red Wings after Crouse's 2-goal game The Arizona Coyotes visit the Detroit Red Wings after Lawson Crouse scored two goals in the Coyotes' 4-0 win against the Carolina Hurricanes By The Associated Press Nov 24, 2022 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Arizona Coyotes (6-8-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, third in the Atlantic Division)Detroit; Friday, 8 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Detroit Red Wings after Lawson Crouse scored two goals in the Coyotes' 4-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.Detroit has a 6-2-2 record in home games and a 7-5-4 record overall. The Red Wings have gone 2-3-1 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.Arizona has a 6-8-1 record overall and a 6-7-1 record on the road. The Coyotes are 2-5-2 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.Friday's game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Coyotes won 9-2 in the last meeting. Crouse led the Coyotes with two goals.TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin has nine goals and 14 assists for the Red Wings. Dominik Kubalik has scored five goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.Clayton Keller has seven goals and 12 assists for the Coyotes. Crouse has scored six goals over the last 10 games.LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 6-2-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.Coyotes: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 5.6 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.INJURIES: Red Wings: Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Elmer Soderblom: out (undisclosed), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Filip Zadina: out (lower-body), Matt Luff: out (upper-body).Coyotes: Juuso Valimaki: day to day (upper body), Andrew Ladd: out (undisclosed), Josh Brown: day to day (upper body).The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. © Data Skrive. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Detroit Red Wings Arizona Coyotes Nhl Central Division Nhl West Division National Hockey League Hockey Men Michigan Arizona Professional Preview Data Skrive Men's Sports Men's Hockey Nhl Hockey Professional Hockey Sports Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit school board changes GPA eligibility for student athletes Downtown Beloit building to be demolished, redeveloped Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers most wanted and crime of the week New Beloit superintendent honored to start work in the district Miracle League looks at Town of Beloit as a potential location for a sports complex Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime