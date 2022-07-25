BELOIT—Nick Hardy is still rather new to professional golf at just 26 years old, but that doesn’t make him any less passionate or protective about his favorite sport.
He believes the current feud between the PGA and the Saudi Arabian-backed LIV is giving pro golf a black eye.
“I think it’s fracturing the game,” said Hardy, who was the featured professional at the Beloit Health System Foundation Pro-Am event at The Beloit Club Monday. “It’s hard to say how it will all turn out at this point. I’m hoping for the best for the game. For the fans, though, it is creating a lot of confusion.
“The biggest reason it’s bad for the game is because golf has been built on true meritocracy. I think we’re losing that with what is happening. How can you decipher who is really good at golf when you have an association like LIV just paying guys to show up?”
Hardy, a native of Northbrook, Ill., grew up watching his father and grandfather play golf and began playing at a young age.
“I probably picked up a club for the first time when I was 2 or 3 and never really put it down,” he said with a chuckle. “I knew pretty quick that I had some natural ability. But I also worked my butt off to get where I am today. It takes a little bit of everything to become a good pro golfer, including some real mental strength. You need to be very disciplined and you have to have an equal number of critical and positive feelings about yourself. I feel like I’ve had that.”
As is customary in the Pro-Am, Hardy played No. 10 with each group of golfers coming through. The second group was impressed when his shot was a few feet from the cup. The third group was astounded when he came within inches of a hole-in-one.
“I grew up playing on a par-3 course that I had about a dozen hole-in-ones on,” he said.
Hardy began playing junior tournaments when he was 8 and by the time he reached high school he knew it was time to narrow his focus.
“I played baseball growing up, but I gave that up,” he said. “I knew golf was what I wanted to pursue full-time.”
Hardy led Glenbrook North High School to a number of state tournament runs. When he wasn’t playing prep golf, he was competing on the junior circuit. He frequently played the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) tournaments, winning the 2013 Stonehenge Open when he shot rounds of 69, 70 and 63. That year he also qualified for the U.S. Amateur and the Illinois State Junior Championship, where he finished second. In 2014, he was considered the No. 2 junior amateur golfer in Illinois.
“All of that junior tournament golf is what got me a college scholarship,” he said.
Hardy chose to play for his home state with the powerhouse Illinois Fighting Illini, who have won 11 of the past 12 Big Ten titles.
“Coach (Mike) Small is the best coach in the country in my opinion,” Hardy said. “He was a major influence for me.”
As a freshman in 2014-15, Hardy had a season stroke average of 72.9 with five top-20 finishes. He won the Big Ten Freshman of the Year award, and was a first-team All-Big Ten honoree and Big Ten co-champion.
As a sophomore, Hardy cut his stroke average to 71.66, second best on the team. He earned a top-20 finish in the Big Ten Championship and at the NCAA Championship, tied for 36th place.
He earned All-Big Ten First Team honors as a junior in 2017, winning the NCAA West Lafayette Regional. He became only the fourth regional medalist in Illini history.
Hardy capped off his college career by winning the 2018 individual Big Ten Championship, shooting a 6-under par 204 (69-68-67).
Throughout his college career, he also competed in the summer as an amateur, advancing to the 2015 and 2016 U.S. Opens. He also won the 2016 Illinois State Amateur with a record score of 260 (28 under par).
Hardy turned pro in 2018 and played the Korn Ferry Tour before earning his first PGA Tour card for the 2021-22 season.
“My goal is to win the majors, the U.S. Open, the Masters, but first things first, I want to win a PGA Tour event,” he said. “I feel like I’m getting closer. I’ve been playing well recently, with my first top-10 finish.”
Hardy finished in a tie for eighth in the Travelers Championship this year. He has played in 19 events in 2021-22 and has four top-25 finishes, has made the cut 12 times and has $820,728 in prize winnings.
He also has found being a professional golfer means hitting the Pro-Am circuit and being an ambassador for the sport he loves.
“Usually I’ve done these with a couple of other pros, but I have been the lone pro catering to one club, too,” he said. “Playing pro golf is my dream and this comes with it. I’m grateful to do it.”
Hardy said he tries to remember how Tiger Woods influenced him when he was just thinking about playing golf.
“He is the main reason I pursued the game as heavily as I did early on,” Hardy said. “Watching him dominate really helped me gain a respect for golf. What he has accomplished on a golf course is legendary.”
Woods would be in Hardy’s dream foursome, along with his father and Michael Jordan.
“I actually played with Jordan when I was 17 at a course called Merit Club in Libertyville, Ill.,” Hardy said. “He was a member there. He was playing fast golf, which I like, and smoking a cigar the whole time and playing for money. It was quite a day.”
Hardy said he has one other thing going for him as a pro. His fiance happens to be his biggest fan.
“She’s a very good golfer,” he said. “She knows the game and she helps me with it. She’s really my coach now.”