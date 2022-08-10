Packers Football

Green Bay Packers’ Jordan Love runs a drill at the NFL football team’s practice field Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.

 Morry Gash - staff, AP

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)—Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love believes he has something to prove after producing so-so results while backing up reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers last season.

The 2020 first-round pick from Utah State has looked more comfortable in training camp as he enters his third season. Love has a chance to show how far he’s come Friday as he starts the Packers’ preseason opener at San Francisco.

Recommended for you