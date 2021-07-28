“I felt some soreness when making certain throws today, and I really just decided not to push things too far,” said Prescott, who was examined on the sideline by head athletic trainer Jim Maurer during practice before going into the locker room. “Better to be cautious and smart about it.”
As long as Prescott is out, Garrett Gilbert is likely to get most of the first-team snaps. Gilbert made his first career start after the Cowboys signed him following Prescott’s injury last year. The eighth-year pro was solid in a 24-19 loss to Pittsburgh.
“It’s part of being a backup quarterback, right?” Garrett said after practice Wednesday. “You’ve always got to be ready, ready to step in at any point. So that’s all it was today, just an opportunity to step in there and get some reps in there with the ones.”
The Cowboys have resisted signing another veteran free agent since Prescott’s return.
PRO BASEBALL
PHILADELPHIA —Four Washington Nationals players and eight staffers have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing Major League Baseball to postpone their game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.
The postponement came one day after Nationals star Trea Turner exited the game against Philadelphia in the first inning following his positive test for the virus.
Washington manager Dave Martinez said Turner was among four players who tested positive. He didn’t identify the others.
PRO FOOTBALL
SANTA CLARA, Calif. —San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance signed his rookie contract Wednesday morning ahead of the team’s first practice of camp.
Lance’s agency CAA made the announcement on Twitter before the team later confirmed it.
Selected No. 3 overall in the draft, Lance will receive a fully guaranteed four-year, $34.1 million deal.