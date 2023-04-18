PREPS: Wong takes second at Madison West triangular DAILY NEWS STAFF Jimmy Oswald Author email Apr 18, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON—Beloit Memorial’ golfer Kai Wong finished only two shots behind the winner as the Purple Knights took second place in a triangular hosted by Madison West at Odana Hills golf course on Tuesday.Wong shot an 80 to finish first among Beloit golfers and place second overall behind Sun Prairie East’s Tyler Schick, who won the meet.Beloit finished with a total score of 344 to take second behind the hosting Regents, who scored a 340. The Cardinals were last with a 353.Conner Churchill continued his solid season with an 82 while Max Allen was third among the Knights with a 90. Marcus Allen had a 92 and Jameson Flanagan scored a 92.The Knights will next host a triangular with Madison East and Sun Prairie West at Krueger Haskell Golf Course on Wednesday at 2 p.m.• GIRLS SOCCER: MILTON 8, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0: Holly Morehart scored a hat trick for the Red Hawks as the visiting Knights suffered a tough loss on Monday night.Beloit goalie Michelle De La Torre made some nice saves but was unable to slow down Milton’s hot-footed offense.Ava Parke and Nayeli Kilen each added two goals for the Hawks. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jimmy Oswald Author email Follow Jimmy Oswald Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Full lineup planned for Beloit's Riverside Park this summer New South Beloit school board member takes her late father's seat Beloit Memorial basketball team commended for Muskego conduct Music, movie and more planned for Beloit riverfront Beloit City Wide Softball adding teams for 14-17-year-olds Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime