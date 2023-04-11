EVANSVILLE — Senior McKenna Young tossed a one-hit shutout with no walks and 14 strikeouts to lead undefeated Brodhead (6-0) to a 4-0 victory over the host Evansville Blue Devils on Tuesday in Rock Valley Conference softball.
Tailor Bartelt’s single in the seventh inning broke up Young’s no-hit bid.
The Cardinals scored single runs in the second, fourth, fifth and sixth innings. They managed seven hits.
Tatum Hoesly was the only Cardinal with multiple hits, going 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and an RBI. She also stole two bases. Ava Risum had a double and an RBI.
• NORTH BOONE 14, BYRON 0: Cami Carter pitched a two-hitter with no walks and 11 strikeouts and the Vikings hammered Byron in a game shortened to five innings by the mercy rule.
The Vikings (10-3) collected 15 hits in five at-bats with Carter and H. Hahn leading the way. Both were 3-for-4 with Carter scoring once and driving in three while Hahn also drove in three.
Lauren Stefak and Danielle Goodman both had two hits, scored three runs and knocked in another.
• SOUTH BELOIT 15, HIAWATHA 0: Whitney Schnack pitched a 5-inning no-hitter for the SoBos (4-3), who plated seven runs in the third and five more in the fourth to end the game after four innings.
Trinity Mesch blasted a two-run home run and drove in four for South Beloit, which collected 10 hits and 11 bases on balls. She and Miah Higgins both had two hits.
• BASEBALL: VERONA 13, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0: The host Wildcats had too much firepower for the Purple Knights, who slipped to 0-3. Beloit had opened with a doubleheader loss to Sun Prairie West, 4-3 and 15-5 in six innings.
Tuesday’s game in Verona went 4.5 innings. Brooks Mitchell led Turner with his second double in two games. DeCarlos Nora also had a double.
Verona was led by pitcher and UW-Milwaukee recruit Riley Peterson with a triple, home run and seven strikeouts on his way to a shutout.
McFARLAND 7, CLINTON 2: The Cougars held a 2-1 lead for four innings, but the host Spartans dropped a five-spot on them in the fifth and an insurance run in the sixth.
Clinton was outhit 12-6. Gavin Wesling led the Cougars, going 2-for-4 with an RBI. Collin Gill also had a triple, a run and an RBI.
Logan Thill took the loss for Clinton, allowing six runs on 10 hits over five innings, fanning five.
• BYRON 8, NORTH BOONE 6: Host Byron built up a 7-1 lead through five innings and then held on as the Vikings mounted a late comeback. North Boone (9-3) scored four times in the sixth and one in the seventh.
Eli Lopez started for North Boone and was touched for seven hits and six runs in 3.1 innings, striking out three. JJ Ford finished, allowing two unearned runs in 2.2 innings with one strikeout.
Lopez led the offense, going 3-for-3 with a run and an RBI. Chandler Alderman had a double and two runs scored.
Softball
BRODHEAD 4, EVANSVILLE 0
Brodhead…010 111 0 — 4 7 1
Evansville…000 000 0 — 9 1 3
Leading hitters: Br, Risum 1x4, 1 run; Hoesly 2x3, 2 runs, 1 rbi. 2B: Risum. HR: Hoesly.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Br, Young (W,7.0-1-0-0-0-14). Ev, Ross (L,7.0-7-4-3-0-2).
NORTH BOONE 14, BYRON 0
N. Boone..340 25 — 14 15 1
Byron……000 00 — 0 2 4
Leading hitters: NB, Pearce 1x3, 2 runs; Stefek 2x3, 3 runs, 1 rbi; Goodman 2x4, 3, runs, 1 rbi; Carter 3x4, 1 run, 3 RBI; Spohr 2x4, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Hahn 3x4, 3 rbi. 2B: Hahn, Torres (NB), Spohr, Stefek.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): NB, Carter (W, 5.0-2-0-0-0-11). B, Bauer (L,5.0-15-14-6-2-5).
SOUTH BELOIT 15, HIAWATHA 0
Hiawatha…000 0 — 0 0 1
S. Beloit….217 5 — 15 10 0
Leading hitters: SB, Martin 1x2, 3 runs, 1 rbi; Schnack 1x1, 3 runs, 3 rbi; Mesch 2x2, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Higgins 2x3, 2 rbi; Dascher 1x2, 2 runs; Ayotte 1x2, 2 runs. 2B: Mesch. HR: Mesch.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): SB, Schnack (W,4.0-0-0-0-1-10); K, Krumweide (L, 3.0-10-15-14-9-1); Haack (0.0-0-0-0-2-0).
Baseball
McFARLAND 7, CLINTON 2
Clinton……002 000 0 — 2 6 1
McFarland..100 051 x — 7 12 1
Leading hitters: Cl, Williams 1x4, 1 run; Gill 1x4, 1 run, 1 rbi; Wesling 2x3, 1 rbi; Bingham 1x4. McF: Schram 1x3, 2 runs; Roder 2x2, 2 rbi; Gellen 2x4, 2 runs, 2 rbi; Stephany 2x4, 1 rbi; Kusson 1x2, 1 rbi; Chandre 2x3. 2B: Gellen 2, Schraml, Roe. 3B: Gill, Roder.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Cl, Thill (L,5.0-10-6-5-2-5); Wesling (1.0-2-1-1-1-0). McF, Schraml (Wl,7.0-6-2-0-3-0).
BYRON 8, NORTH BOONE 6
N. Boone..100 004 1 — 6 7 1
Byron……103 400 x — 8 9 3
Leading hitters: NB, Lopez 3x3, 1 run, 1 rbi; Alderman 1x3, 2 runs; Wolski 1x3, 1 rbi. B, Henkel 2x3, 2 runs; Poulsen 3x3, 3 rbi. 2B: Alderman, Poulsen.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): NB, Lopez (L,3.1-7-6-6-5-3); Ford (2.2-2-2-0-2-1). B, Smith (W,6.0-5-5-2-1-14); Salisbury (1.0-2-1-1-0-0).